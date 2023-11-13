E-Bike Rider Collides With Grab Delivery Motorcyclist In Sengkang, Both Taken To Hospital

E-Bike Rider Crashes Into Grab Delivery Motorcyclist At Sengkang While Attempting A Turn

When it comes to travelling on the road, riders must exercise as much caution as possible. Otherwise, accidents may occur that can cause them to incur serious injuries.

This was the case recently at Anchorvale Link in Sengkang, where an e-bike rider collided with a Grab delivery motorcyclist on the street.

The impact of the crash subsequently flung him into the air.

E-bike rider collides with Grab delivery motorcyclist at Sengkang

Posting to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the OP said the incident took place at 12.12pm along Anchorvale Link on Saturday (11 Nov).

Footage of the collision starts by showing an e-bike rider turning right into a side lane.

He then directly enters the path of a Grab delivery motorcyclist, who had been travelling at a relatively high speed.

A collision thus looks unavoidable and both of them crash into each other, the impact flinging the rider into the air.

The motorcycle also slides to its side from the impact, with the motorcyclist still clutching his handles when it crashes.

2 persons conveyed to hospital

The rider ends up landing on his back before rolling on his side, with his helmet and black bike box getting scattered across the road.

He hunches over on the ground for a while, holding onto his midriff before eventually getting up to his feet.

The video ends with other motorists stopping at the scene of the accident as well.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they received an alert about a road traffic accident at Anchorvale Link on 11 Nov at 12.35pm.

Upon arriving at the scene, they conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Both riders were conscious when SCDF transported them to the hospital.

Also read: Motorcyclist & 9-Year-Old Son Pass Away In PIE Accident Near Jalan Bahar

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.