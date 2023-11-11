Motorcyclist & 9-Year-Old Pillion Rider Pass Away In PIE Accident Near Jalan Bahar

Motorcyclist & Pillion Rider Die In PIE Accident Near Jalan Bahar

A fatal accident occurred along the eastbound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) near Lim Chu Kang this morning (11 Nov).

The incident claimed two lives, as evident from the two ominous, blue police tents along the expressway.

Reports later surfaced of the demise of a motorcyclist and his young pillion rider.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident happened along the eastbound PIE on Saturday (11 Nov) morning.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident showed two ominous police tents placed along the first and second lanes of the expressway.

Further ahead, a toppled motorcycle lay on the road.

Several police officers were present at the scene of the accident, with some directing traffic away from the first two lanes which had been blocked off.

Shin Min Daily reported that there was also a truck parked along the road shoulder.

Paramedics pronunce 2 people dead at the scene

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they received an alert regarding the accident at about 10.10am on Saturday (11 Nov).

The location of the accident was along the PIE towards Changi before Exit 36, which links to Jalan Bahar.

SCDF paramedics pronounced two persons dead at the scene.

Their identities are unknown at the time of writing but The Straits Times (ST) noted that the rider and pillion are 39 years old and nine years old respectively. Meanwhile, Shin Min Daily stated that the pair are father and son.

According to ST, the motorcycle had been involved in an accident with a truck. However, the truck driver allegedly fled the scene and police are attempting to track them down. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We’ll also be updating our reports once more information emerges.

