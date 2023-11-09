ECP Accident Allegedly Caused By Man Who Jumped Out Of Vehicle With Luggage, Motorcyclist Passes Away

Motorcyclist Passes Away In ECP Accident After Man Allegedly Jumped Out Of Moving Minibus

It doesn’t take much to realise how dangerous it is to jump out of a moving vehicle. For obvious reasons, such scenes are often reserved for movies and not real life.

On Wednesday (8 Nov), a man travelling along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) jumped out of the minibus he was in after his driver allegedly informed him that he had fetched the wrong passenger.

This led to a chain collision along the expressway which resulted in a motorcyclist’s demise.

Man allegedly jumped out of moving minibus along westbound ECP on 8 Nov

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Ms Lynn Long-Yam, who works as a nurse, was one of the first drivers to arrive at the scene of the accident.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Ms Long-Yam documented the events that led to the chain collision.

According to her, a middle-aged driver had picked up a Turkish man from Changi Airport.

Halfway through the trip, the driver’s boss informed him that he had picked up the wrong person.

After the driver conveyed this to the Turkish passenger, the latter allegedly opened the minibus’s front door and proceeded to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Sandra, who’s married to marathoner Ashley Liew, happened to witness the accident.

She said that the man was carrying a piece of luggage when he ejected himself from the vehicle.

Motorcyclist rear-ends lorry after minibus jam on brakes

The middle-aged driver jammed on the brakes when he realised what the man had done.

The lorry following behind the minibus also came to an abrupt stop.

However, the motorcyclist travelling behind the lorry wasn’t as fortunate. He rear-ended the lorry and was sent tumbling for a distance.

When Ms Long-Yam arrived at the scene, the rider was seen lying motionlessly on his side. He was also unresponsive to the nurse’s calls.

Ms Long-Yam was later joined by Mr and Mrs Liew.

As Ms Long-Yam and Mr Liew performed CPR on the rider, Mrs Liew helped to coordinate matters with the arriving ambulance.

What was perhaps most distressing to them, however, was the fact that before they arrived, no one had stopped to help for 15 to 20 minutes following the accident.

Speaking to CNA, Mr Liew stressed that someone could’ve intervened sooner even if that meant just calling for assistance.

“Those precious 15, 30 minutes could be better utilised,” said the marathoner.

Motorcyclist did not survive the crash and leaves behind wife & unborn child

The couple has since taken to social media to appeal for footage of the accident.

However, they revealed in a subsequent update that the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The couple also shared that the deceased was married and was expecting a child.

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident at about 11.05am on Wednesday (8 Nov).

The accident reportedly happened along westbound ECP before Exit 14, which connects to KPE.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after the accident. He tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The police also arrested a 38-year-old passenger who allegedly jumped out of the minibus as it was travelling along the expressway.

Investigations are currently underway.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Also read: Man Allegedly Jumps Out Of Moving Vehicle After Quarrel With Wife, 1 Person Conveyed To Hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Google Maps.