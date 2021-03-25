Riverside Sec Students Unbox iPads As Part Of National Digital Literacy Programme

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated digitalisation in many sectors, from workplaces to businesses and even schools.

To enable children to have a better e-learning experience and increase their digital literacy, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that all secondary school students will receive personal learning devices by 2021.

Recently, some students from Riverside Secondary School got their hands on their devices, which turned out to be iPads.

Pictures of them unboxing the tablets remind us of Christmas, as we see their eyes light up joyfully.

Riverside Sec students unbox iPads in school

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (24 Mar), Riverside Secondary School shared that their Secondary 2 students recently received their personal learning devices.

Theirs aren’t just any old model, but a spanking new iPad that probably explains the post’s virality with over 4,000 shares at the time of writing.

Like young ones opening gifts on Christmas morning, the students’ excitement was evident.

The iPad came with an Apple Pencil and a Logitech keyboard case, allowing students to fully utilise the tablets for their learning.

They seemed to be at 100% attention while listening to instructions on how to set up their devices.

The school added in the post that Secondary 1 and 3 students will be receiving their devices next week.

Part of National Digital Literacy Programme

The devices are part of the National Digital Literacy Programme (NDLP) which the MOE announced in 2020.

The initiative aims to equip all secondary school students with personal learning devices which will enable them to improve their digital literacy.

The use of the devices will also hopefully enhance their learning experience.

According to MOE, payment for the devices is via Edusave, which the Government had added a $200 top-up to in Apr 2020. Those in need of financial assistance will receive help accordingly.

Since the primary purpose of the tablets is for education, a device management software has been installed. Students will thus likely be unable to play PUBG during their lessons.

Interestingly, other schools appear to have opted for other device models instead.

Springfield and Serangoon Garden Secondary School, for example, have equipped students with Lenovo and Acer tablets respectively.

Hope the devices enhance students’ learning experience

The excitement we get from unboxing our latest electronic gadgets is something that’s hard to contain.

Hence, we can understand the students’ excitement upon unboxing their new iPads.

We hope the devices will be put to good use and enrich the students’ learning experiences moving forward.

