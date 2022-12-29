MOM Investigates Royal Cuisine Group For Allegedly Owing Salaries, 87 Ex-Employees Lodge Reports

Royal Cuisine Group Investigated By MOM For Alleged Violations Of Employment Act

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating Royal Cuisine Group, which has over 15 catering and eatery brands under its umbrella, for alleged violations of the Employment Act.

Its owners allegedly owe employees over three months in salaries, according to employees who spoke to MS News.

Suppliers have allegedly not been paid either.

As of this month, the company appears to be closed.

Had trouble delivering meals to customers

The Royal Cuisine Group owns numerous catering and eatery businesses and reportedly ran into trouble earlier this month.

One of them, a confinement meals company, failed to deliver meals this month after accepting payment from customers.

When contacted, the owner told MS News that there had been a partnership dispute and that investors had ‘hacked’ their website, social media, and email in November.

An email sent to the company on 13 Dec bounced.

He professed that the dispute began sometime between September and October, and they have been unable to pay employees since.

Royal Cuisine Group is also working with the authorities on investigations.

However, several ex-employees told MS News that Royal Cuisine Group owed them at least five months’ worth of CPF money since July this year.

At least one of them said they had to press the owners for the CPF money before it was credited to them, but they have not received their wages since October.

Employees, suppliers & customers adversely affected

Besides the confinement meals company, each of Royal Cuisine Group’s businesses started to face difficulties fulfilling orders in December.

A text sent to customers claimed there had been a “kitchen electrical issue” preventing them from delivering meals.

A similar message was sent to every customer who’d purchased meals from Royal Cusine Group companies.

As of 29 Dec, the company is “permanently closed”, according to Google.

87 former employees seeking assistance from TADM

An MOM-TADM spokesperson told MS News that as of 23 Dec, 87 ex-employees from Royal Cuisine Group had lodged salary claims with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) to recover their wages.

TADM is currently assisting these individuals in recovering their salaries. It is also linking them with NTUC e2i for employment assistance.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image courtesy of an MS News reader and adapted from Facebook.