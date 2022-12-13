S’pore Company Allegedly Fails To Deliver Confinement Meals Since 8 Dec, Claims Systems Were Hacked

Confinement Meals Company In Singapore Fails To Deliver Due To Kitchen Issue

The weeks following birth are particularly important for many mothers as they undergo a confinement period.

The tradition is believed to help reduce postpartum complications, and many couples will strive to eat healthier confinement meals during this period.

But for a Singaporean couple, both aged 36, the confinement period quickly turned into an ordeal as their meals ordered from a confinement meal company failed to arrive after several days, they told MS News over email and text.

The meal company apparently had kitchen repairs ongoing and could not fulfil the orders. But when the couple asked for a partial refund, they were told that the company’s systems had been “hacked” and would not be able to process a refund until the issue was resolved.

More worryingly, the company does not appear to be at the listed address on its social media, and its website is unavailable.

Couple stops receiving confinement meals from 8 Dec onwards

Speaking to MS News, Jack said his wife, Pauline, began having confinement meals sent to her from 30 Nov, and paid S$1,490 for a 28-day package — which includes lunch and dinner. The package also includes an additional seven days of lunch.

At first, the meals were delivered on schedule. But eight days later, on 8 Dec, the meals stopped arriving.

In WhatsApp screenshots seen by MS News, the company had claimed they need to “cancel and extend their (your) meal” for both 11 and 12 Dec due to ongoing repairs with the kitchen power supply.

When Jack asked for a refund as he only received eight days’ worth of meals, the company said they would forward the refund request “to management”. However, there appeared to be no follow-up for the next four days, despite multiple refund requests through WhatsApp.

The only message he received was a copy-pasted response:

Understand for your concern, we have forward your message to management once have any update will get back to you.

Eventually, the company allegedly stopped responding altogether on 12 Dec.

Because the meals never arrived, Jack’s mother had to cook for Pauline, but this is inconvenient as she does not stay nearby.

Eventually, the couple decided to order confinement meals from other companies instead for the next two weeks.

Other customers allegedly faced similar issues

Pauline and Jack were apparently not the only people affected by the company’s issues.

Jay and Cindy, aged 26, also ordered a 28-day confinement package from 27 Nov to 31 Dec that cost S$1,688. Similarly, they paid for the package before the deliveries commenced.

However, like the other couple MS News spoke to, Jay and Cindy stopped receiving meals from 9 Dec and were also told that the company’s kitchen had ongoing issues.

The next day, on 10 Dec, Jay was told that the delivery dates had to be pushed back again as the repairs were still ongoing. As such, Jay asked for a refund.

Jay was told that the company does not usually practice refunds, but that “they will check with management and get back to you once they respond”.

“I feel very disappointed and frustrated, as these meals are supposed to help my wife, who just gave birth, in her recovery period,” Jay said. “They did nothing to compensate us and I need to find meals for my wife again during these few days.”

Calls and further texts went unanswered as well.

There was a slight breakthrough when Jay posed as a new customer on Facebook Messenger. But when Jay provided his number, he got ghosted on that platform as well.

Company apologised to customers but no apparent further action taken

It was not until 13 Dec when Jay received a call from the company.

He was told that the company’s systems had been hacked and that they would not be able to provide any refunds or send out meals for the next two to three weeks until the issue is resolved.

However, Jay is not convinced this is the case as he was previously told there was an “electrical issue” with the kitchen. He also noted that the company was still operating on Facebook Messenger.

On 13 Dec, after MS News attempted to reach out to the company’s social media and email address, we received a call from “management”, who did not provide a name.

The story we were told corroborates what Jay and Jack heard as well. However, the veracity of their claims cannot be proven at the moment.

While the company has apologised to both couples, there appears to be no further action taken beyond pushing back the delivery dates, even though the refund requests were allegedly “forwarded to management”. Jay also said that there have been no official statements ensuring that he’ll receive his refund as he only received a call.

“We would like to bring this bad experience (from the company) so that others can consider it before placing orders with them,” Jack said.

Both couples we spoke to were also unimpressed with the food — Jay commented the meals “feel like economics rice standards” even though they’d paid a premium.

Jack told MS News that he even went down to the company address – listed on Google Maps – for a resolution, but found that the company was not listed at the building address when he got to Chin Swee Road.

Jack has also lodged a report with the police on Tuesday (13 Dec).

