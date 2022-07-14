5 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Make So You Can Stay Healthy Even When WFO

Lifestyle Changes & Health Hacks You Can Easily Adopt In The Office

The pandemic was a time of many transformations. When work-from-home arrangements became the norm, everyone suddenly seemed to turn into fitness buffs and ‘Circuit Bakers’.

Now that most of us have returned to work from office (WFO) mode, we may feel like we don’t have any more time for our usual cardio or kitchen sessions.

It can be frustrating — after all, everyone only gets 24 hours in a day. But with some discipline, resourcefulness, and creativity, it is completely possible to cultivate simple but powerful habits and changes to maintain a healthy lifestyle even in the office.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Set reminders to get out of your seat

Bathroom breaks and coffee refills shouldn’t be the only reasons for you to step away from your desk every now and then.

Research has shown that sitting for too long increases the risk of a myriad of health issues, including obesity and cardiovascular disease. To combat this, experts recommend getting up to move around every 30 minutes or so, and standing up whenever possible.

If you’re the kind who tends to get so engrossed in work, set a reminder so you can snap out of it temporarily to stretch. You can also say hi to colleagues at the other end of the room, and engage in some calming breathing exercises.

You can even download apps that send notifications signalling that it’s time for a break.

If you feel too paiseh to suddenly start stretching in the middle of the office, or have a work culture where everyone feels obligated to look busy all the time, try going to a toilet that’s further away, so you walk more.

As cliche as it sounds — where there’s a will, there’s a way.

2. Care for your posture

Prolonged sitting isn’t the only problem — how you sit is also extremely important. Maintaining proper posture is one of the keys to good physical and mental health.

Yup, studies have reportedly shown that posture can affect your mood, so try sitting upright now and see if you can feel the difference.

These days, there are plenty of accessories you can invest in to help you get your posture right.

Of course, not everyone is fortunate enough to work with a company that equips each space with standing desks and ergonomic chairs, but you can do a little DIY of your own with lumbar cushions and neck pillows.

There are multiple benefits to practising good posture, including those that will make your fitness journey a lot easier. For instance, it helps the muscles work more efficiently, preventing muscle fatigue, strain, and pain.

3. Adopt smart computer habits

In this day and age, many of us spend a good bulk of the day staring at a screen.

We go from replying to endless emails on a computer at work to scrolling through TikTok videos on a smartphone on the train to bingeing our favourite shows on Netflix on a tablet or TV at home.

But too much exposure to these screens can lead to eye fatigue, eyestrain, and other visual issues due to harmful blue light.

Fortunately, there are several ways to combat this. If limiting your exposure to these screens is too tall an order for you, you can activate the blue light filter, which is available on most smartphones, laptops, and monitors. Apple users would know it as ‘Night Shift’.

Blue light-blocking glasses, which usually have yellow lenses, can also protect your peepers. Both these functions will help reduce the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes.

Last but not least, don’t lean too close to your monitor. The ideal distance between your eyes and the screen should be somewhere between 51cm and 101cm.

You can gauge this by holding your arm straight out in front of you until your fingertips barely touch the screen.

4. Make small lifestyle changes to fit in exercise time

Of course, nothing beats good old-fashioned exercise when it comes to keeping fit. Finding time to go for that jog or gym visit is just a matter of making time.

If you’re an early bird, you can fit in a quick workout before showering and going to the office feeling refreshed, while night owls can take advantage of the cool evening weather to go for a run.

Alternatively, consider having a heavy breakfast so you can skip lunch and spend the time on a treadmill.

Even small lifestyle changes, like taking the stairs instead of the lift and opting for public transportation instead of taxis, will help you get closer to that coveted 10,000 steps. The possibilities are endless.

Those who really have no time would be glad to know that a simple stress ball, which you can easily fit in your bag or desk drawer, can also do wonders.

Besides helping you to cool down before responding to a frustrating email thread, squeezing a stress ball has actually been found to have many health advantages. Doctors even recommend them as a way to improve blood circulation, lowering the risk of heart attack, high blood pressure, and stroke.

As the old saying goes, health is wealth, so you can view these as sure-win investments for your future.

5. Be mindful of what you eat

Another big part of being healthy is your diet. While it may sound clichéd, you really are what you eat.

Whether you believe breakfast is really “the most important meal of the day” or not, it does have its benefits, especially if you’re returning to the office for work.

It gives your brain the energy it needs for the rest of the day. It also keeps you from craving an unhealthy mid-morning snack before lunchtime or overeating yourself into a productivity-busting food coma during lunch.

Best of all, a healthy breakfast is often super quick and easy to obtain or prepare. You can grab some fruit, chuck some overnight oats in the fridge for the next day, or head to your favourite hawker stall for every Singaporean’s favourite kaya toast and kopi.

Not all snacks are bad, though. If you really feel the munchies, look for healthier alternatives like nuts, fruits, and anything that isn’t sugary and sinful.

And yes, that includes your drink choices too. Sorry BBT fans, but sometimes, sacrifices do have to be made.

Of course, cooking and preparing your own healthy snack is always ideal, but most offices don’t come with the necessary equipment to do so.

Thankfully, more appliances are popping up on the market that are easy to use, convenient to bring around and let you make a wide variety of drinks and dishes, including those that are actually good for your body.

Making healthier lifestyle changes is easier than you think

Everyone wants to be healthy, but many people might assume that it’s not easy to make decisions or lifestyle changes to support that and simply give up.

However, it doesn’t have to be so complicated. Every healthy little new habit is a step in the right direction that will eventually build up and contribute to something bigger, and before you know it, you’ve turned into a whole new person.

It all starts with getting up to stretch once every hour, going for a quick run near your house, or choosing a clean meal over an unhealthy one.

