Covid-19 Group Size Limits Lifted From 26 Apr, DORSCON Level Lowered To Yellow

MTF Announces Easing Of Covid-19 Group Size Limits On 22 Apr

As the Covid-19 situation in Singapore stabilises, the authorities had eased safety measures late last month, allowing for 10-pax social gatherings.

On Friday (22 Apr), the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced that all group size limits for social gatherings will be eased from next Tuesday (26 Apr).

Our nation’s DORSCON level will also be lowered from Orange to Yellow after more than 2 years.

Covid-19 Group Size Limits For Social Gatherings To Be Lifted From 26 Apr

During a press conference on Friday (22 Apr), the MTF announced further easing of Covid-19 safety measures.

From next Tuesday (26 Apr), all group size limits for social gatherings will be lifted, just in time for Hari Raya Puasa, which falls on 3 May.

Additionally, safe distancing between individuals and groups will no longer be needed, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

However, individuals are still required to wear masks in indoor settings as well as on public transport. Masks will remain optional when outdoors.

Despite the easing of measures, Singaporeans are reminded to stay vigilant as the pandemic is not over yet.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also warned about new infection waves over the coming month as vaccine protections wane as well as the emergence of new variants.

All workers allowed to return to workplaces

Safety measures and capacity limits at workplaces will similarly be eased.

Starting 26 Apr, all employees will be able to return to their workplaces, up from 75% of those able to work from home, reports The Straits Times.

Workers will also be able to take off their masks at their workplaces when they are not interacting physically with others and when they’re not in “customer-facing areas”.

Minister Lawrence Wong elaborated that this meant employees will be able to remove their masks when at their “work stations in the office”, reports CNA.

DORSCON level to be lowered to Yellow

26 Feb will also see the lowering of Singapore’s DORSCON level from Orange to Yellow.

Our nation’s DORSCON level was raised to Orange on 7 Feb 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.

Speaking during the press conference, MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong said the “time is right” for Singapore to lower the DORSCON level — an indication of the outbreak situation and the measures needed to combat infections.

Featured image adapted by MS News.