Sentosa Has Free Entry Until 31 Mar 2021

2020 has undoubtedly hit the tourism industry hard, but there are signs of recovery as Singaporeans take to rediscovering our little red dot.

One of the places for a potential jio with friends and your family in the next few months is Sentosa.

Source

Sentosa will continue having free entry until 31 Mar 2021. Initially, the offer was to last until the end of 2020.

With the Mar holidays a mere 3 months away, a fun day out in the sun may be on the cards, especially since there should be more sunny days by then.

Sentosa extends free entry until Mar holidays

When one thinks of Sentosa, they probably think Universal Studios Singapore (USS) or Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Of course, you need to enter Sentosa to get to these attractions. You’ll be happy to note that every mode of entry will be free until 31 Mar 2021.

One of the ways you can get there is the Sentosa Express, open from 7am-12am daily.

Source

Or you can enjoy a leisurely stroll into Sentosa via the Sentosa Broadwalk, where there’s a travellator too for those who may find the 10-minute walk daunting.

Source

The cable car is also a popular mode of transport, and if you’re not too squeamish about heights, perhaps this is your chance to secure entrance in style.

Source

Sentosa doesn’t only have the beach

If beach activities aren’t quite your cup of tea, there are other activities under the Sentosa Fun Pass, also free until 31 Mar 2021.

There’s the Mega Adventure Park, where you can zip away on the MegaZip or bounce your worries away at the Megabounce.

Source

Or you can try your hand at some kayaking at the Ola Beach Club.

Even a bus tour around the island is possible with the free Fun Pass, which you can still redeem here until 31 Mar.

Diverse fun with Sentosa free entry

The beach doesn’t have to be the only reason to visit Sentosa, as there are a myriad of other activities to get your heart pumping.

We do hope that with the lack of travel options, Singaporeans may discover that Sentosa holds many more attractions beyond their beaches.

Visit the Sentosa website for more details on how to get there.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Russian-Singapore Business Union.