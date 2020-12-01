Free Sentosa Fun Passes Still Available For Redemption

With all the hype surrounding staycays lately, most of us are likely planning a local hotel retreat soon.

But for some who don’t have many leave days to spare, a quick, fun activity will do, and having free Sentosa Fun Passes sounds like just what you need.

First introduced in Aug as part of an NDP promo, stocks are apparently still available, so you should consider redeeming soon if you haven’t.

Only 1 redemption per household

Like the SingapoRediscovers vouchers, you’d have to redeem the fun passes individually when you register online.

They’ll require you to key in your personal deets including home address, to check that only 1 redemption has been made per household.

This means you’ll only get 2 passes for the fam, comprising 20 tokens in total.

Sentosa Fun Passes entitle you to a range of activities

If you think that 2 passes seem insufficient, let us tell you what activities you’ll get to enjoy for free with them.

Half of the tokens or 1 pass will allow you to try out one of these fun attractions FOC:

Mega Adventure Park: MegaBounce (U.P. $15)

HeadRock VR: 1 Ride from Green Zone or Orange Zone (U.P. $12 & $13)

Ola Beach Club: Single Kayak (30 min) (U.P. $12.50)

Sentosa 4D AdventureLand: Desperados + Free Cornetto Ice Cream (U.P. $22.90)

Sentosa Island Bus Tour: Standard (U.P. $25)

That’s quite a lot of savings if you don’t have to pay for 1 or 2 members of the fam.

Even if you’re not planning to bring the entire kampong along, this could be a fun date idea with bae too. Of course, your group shouldn’t be larger than 5 pax, so make sure to do a headcount.

For a full list of activities and number of tokens they require, you may visit the Sentosa Fun Pass landing page here.

Here’s the direct link if you want to skip ahead to registration. Only locals and residents may apply.

Registration and redemption are valid till 31 Mar 2021, so you’ll have sufficient time to plan ahead.

Take note, however, that once you’ve claimed your passes at the counter, you may only use them for 2 consecutive days afterwards, or until the attractions close.

Free & paid activities for the entire family

If you’re thinking of trying out multiple activities, you may consider purchasing extra passes as the free ones aren’t valid for top-ups.

But even if you wanna cut down on the expenditure a little, there are many free attractions you can check out, like the beaches and Fort Siloso Skywalk.

You may see all that they have in store via the link here.

Plan your beachside holiday

Whatever your plans for the holidays may be, we’re sure a beachside escape will be a much-needed relief from the wild ride that has been 2020.

Gather a few of your loved ones to spend the retreat with, and end the year on a fun and positive note.

