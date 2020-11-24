No Stacking $100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers With Another Person’s For Security Reasons

Many of us are excited about the upcoming SingapoRediscover vouchers. One frequently asked question is whether the vouchers can be ‘stacked’ when used with friends.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has confirmed that you cannot combine your own vouchers with another person’s to buy the same thing.

This is to mitigate security risks such as fraud and resale.

No stacking SingapoRediscovers vouchers to prevent fraud

In a Facebook post, STB has reiterated that the vouchers cannot be combined, or ‘stacked’ with others to make redemptions.

STB’s website says this measure is to prevent potential fraud and voucher scams.

Furthermore, the vouchers are deemed for personal use, meaning that one cannot redeem vouchers on behalf of others.

It seems that family and friends who want to book the same location will have to do so separately.

Other things to note about the vouchers

According to STB, here are some other things to keep in mind when using SingapoRediscovers vouchers:

Redeem via SingPass accounts

Vouchers will come in $10 denominations and can be used at different locations

You can spend the vouchers on approved hotels, attractions and tours

Approved booking partners are Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com

Purchases must be made between 1 Dec 2020-30 Jun 2021

Refunds are not allowed once a booking has been made. Singaporeans can opt to change booking dates or products instead.

Enjoy after reading the fine print

While rules such as being unable to ‘stack’ vouchers may be a bummer for those hoping to book a sweet suite at a hotel with friends, the reasons behind them are sound.

However, once you’ve read the terms and conditions, it’s about time you book a Singapoliday and take a well-earned break.

