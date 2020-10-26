Sentosa Lets You Explore Southern Islands On A Yacht At $50 Per Person

2020 is coming to an end, and many of us find it rather unbelievable that we’ve spent the most of the year at home. We don’t need to tell you why.

While overseas holidays are still out of our reach, local tourism spots are coming up with plans to get Singaporeans excited again.

At Sentosa, they’re launching a series of $100 Getaway Deals, one of which includes getting to cruise around the southern islands on a yacht.

Source

We’ll let you in on the deets right now.

Sentosa yacht cruise around southern islands

Since booking a ticket to the Maldives is literally the last thing we can do, consider going on a relaxing yacht cruise around Singapore’s southern islands instead.

Under Sentosa’s $100 Getaway Deals, the Yacht Cruise SG package is catered to those who love the island life and vitamin sea.

At $50 per person, you will get a 1-hour cruise around the southern islands. To top it off, you can enjoy serene views with a complimentary mocktail.

Source

Apart from Sentosa, some of the southern islands you’ll get to see are:

Kusu Island

St John’s Island

Lazarus Island

Pulau Seringat

the Twin Sisters’ Islands

Pulau Tekukor

Minimum 5 passengers to go

Here’s the catch: The package will require a minimum of 5 passengers to go. So it’s time to jio not only bae, but other couple friends as well.

A yacht cruise sounds great for a triple date anyway. The pick-up and drop-off point is at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove — outside 7-Elevens.

Source

The package will be available till 31 Mar 2021 from Thursdays to Sundays. Only 2 timings are available:

6pm-7.15pm

7.45pm-9pm

Sunset lovers might wanna make booking the first slot top priority.

Cable car & yacht cruise bundle

If you’re keen to make the most out of your day at Sentosa, there’s even a Southern Islands Tour & Cable Car Bundle at $100 per person.

You’ll get a 2.5-hour yacht cruise and a round-trip cable car ride for both Sentosa and Mount Faber lines.

Source

Like the Yacht Cruise SG package, it is valid till 31 Mar 2021, from Thursdays to Sundays, 9am-11.30am.

Minimum 5 passengers are required to go as well. For more details, you can check out Sentosa’s website here.

Here’s how to get to ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

Address: 11 Cove Drive, #01-01, Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098497

Opening hours: 24/7

Contact number: 6305 6988

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront station

Book Sentosa packages with SingapoRediscover vouchers

From work from home arrangements to closed borders, we’re all too familiar with the feeling of being cooped up at home this year.

Thankfully, with a variety of staycation deals available now, we can help keep the tourism industry afloat and at the same time, break away from our WFH routines.

According to Sentosa, we’ll have to check back for updates on how we can book the aforementioned packages using our $100 staycation vouchers.

December can’t arrive any sooner.

Are you looking forward to booking a getaway package? Where do you plan to go after getting SingapoRediscover vouchers? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Yacht Show.