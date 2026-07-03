SFA recalls Pickled Pearl Garlic after sulphur dioxide exceeding limits detected inside

SFA recalls pickled pearl garlic after undeclared allergen found above legal limit

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a batch of Pickled Pearl Garlic (230g) after detecting undeclared sulfur dioxide at levels exceeding the maximum allowed under Singapore’s food regulations.

The recall affects products with a best before date of 5 May 2029.

SFA said the product, which originates from Thailand, was imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading (S) Pte Ltd.

The company has been directed to carry out the recall.

Recall affects people with sulphite allergies

While sulphur dioxide is commonly used as a food additive, it must be declared on food labels if present because it can trigger allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to sulphites.

In this case, SFA found that the allergen was not declared on the packaging, despite being present at levels above the legal limit.

The agency explained that people who are hypersensitive to sulphites may experience symptoms such as:

Hives

Itchiness

Stomach ache

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, manufacturers are required to declare ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity so that consumers with allergies can make informed choices.

Most consumers are not affected

SFA also clarified that sulphites do not pose a food safety concern for the general public.

However, consumers who are allergic or intolerant to sulphites and have purchased the affected product should not consume it.

Those who have already eaten the garlic and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may also contact their point of purchase for further enquiries.

Also read: SFA recalls dried pineapple slices product after finding sulphur dioxide, which could cause allergic reactions

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.