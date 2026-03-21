SFA recalls dried pineapple slices product after finding sulphur dioxide, which could cause allergic reactions

Sulphur dioxide in pineapple slices not declared on label, says SFA

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered the recall of a dried pineapple slices product after finding sulphur dioxide in it.

The substance could cause allergic reactions in some people, said SFA in a media release on Friday (20 March).

Pineapple slices primarily sold at warehouse factory sales: SFA

According to SFA, the product’s name is “Pineapple Slices (400g)”, with a best before date of 30 July 2026.

It was primarily sold at the warehouse factory sales of its importer, Tai Sun (Lim Kee) Food Industries Pte Ltd.

The recall is ongoing.

Sulphur dioxide could cause allergic reactions

Sulphur dioxide is an allergen, SFA noted.

If allergens are found in food, people who are sensitive to them could develop allergic reactions.

Some people may be hypersensitive to sulphite, which is commonly used as a food additive and is typically tested for as sulphur dioxide.

Symptoms caused by excessive levels of the substance in food include:

hives

itchiness

stomachache

diarrhoea

vomiting

Sulphur dioxide not declared on pineapple slices label

SFA said ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

However, the sulphur dioxide in the recalled product was not declared on its food packaging label.

Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, all ingredients in prepacked food must also be specified in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Consumers advised not to consume product

SFA advised consumers who have an intolerance or allergy to sulphites, and who have purchased the pineapple slices, not to consume them.

Those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

They can contact their point of purchase for inquiries about the product.

However, SFA assured that sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large — only to those who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites.

Also read: 2 batches of Milo snack bars recalled in S’pore due to potential presence of rubber

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.