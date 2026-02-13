2 batches of Milo snack bars recalled in S’pore due to potential presence of rubber

Milo snack bars recalled by manufacturer in Australia: SFA

Two batches of Milo snack bars have been recalled from shelves in Singapore, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

This was due to the potential presence of rubber in the products, SFA said in a media release on Saturday (13 Feb) night.

Recalled Milo snack bars have expiry dates of 31 Aug 2026

The affected products are both from Australia and have expiry dates of 31 Aug 2026, according to SFA.

The first one is the Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Original), sold in a 210g box of 10 bars, with each bar weighing 21g.

Its batch number is 5324TD15.

The second is the Nestlé Milo Snack Bar (Dipped), sold in a 270g box of 10 bars, with each weighing 27g.

Its batch number is 5322TD15.

Consumers can contact their point of purchase for enquries about the products.

Manufacturer voluntarily recalled products

SFA said it was informed by the importer, Nestlé Singapore, of the voluntary recall of the products by the manufacturer in Australia.

The reason was the potential presence of foreign matter in them, i.e. rubber.

SFA thus directed Nestlé to recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure.

The recall is ongoing, SFA added.

Consumers advised not to consume products

Foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold, according to the Sale of Food Act, SFA noted.

It advised consumers who have purchased the products not to consume them.

Those who have consumed them should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Nestlé’s infant formula recalled in January

The recall comes more than a month after five batches of Nestlé’s infant formula and follow-on formula were stopped from sale due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

This was followed by the recall of another batch of Nestlé’s infant formula on 17 Jan, as well as a batch of Dumex infant formula.

Two additional infant formula products from Dumex were subsequently recalled on 30 Jan.

