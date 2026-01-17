2 more infant formula products recalled after toxin detected, 1 child afflicted with symptoms

Infant formula products from Nestlé & Dumex recalled by SFA

Two more infant formula products have been recalled from shelves in Singapore after a toxin was detected, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Saturday (17 Jan).

This comes more than a week after SFA recalled five batches of Nestlé infant formula.

Infant formula recalled as a precaution after toxin detected

Cereulide toxin has been detected in the two affected infant formula products, said SFA and CDA in a joint statement on Saturday.

Thus, SFA has recalled these products as a precautionary measure:

Nestlé NAN HA1 SupremePro 800g, Batch 52340017C3

Dumex Dulac 1 800g, Batch 101570778C

The Nestlé product is from Switzerland, with an expiry date of 31 Aug 2027, while the Dumex product is from Thailand and expires on 3 Sept 2027.

Same raw ingredient used as previously recalled infant formula

The two products “may have used the same raw ingredient supplied by the same source” as the previously recalled batches of infant formula, SFA and CDA said.

While SFA’s investigations are ongoing, the agency also confirmed that a Singapore-based manufacturer had used the same raw ingredient in some of their infant formula that was to be exported.

The manufacturer, SMC Nutrition, has been told not to export the affected products.

The competent authority of the importing country has also been notified.

1 child in S’pore displayed ‘mild symptoms’

SFA and CDA also revealed that one child in Singapore has displayed “mild symptoms” that are likely associated with exposure to the toxin, after consuming one of the affected infant formula products.

The child has recovered, but there are no definitive clinical laboratory tests to confirm poisoning by cereulide.

CDA is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children.

Toxin may cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps & diarrhoea

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of Bacillus cereus bacterium, SFA and CDA said.

It may cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

These symptoms typically appear from 30 minutes to six hours of consumption, and will usually resolve within 24 hours.

However, vulnerable individuals like infants and immunocompromised persons have a higher risk of complications.

Thus, parents who have purchased the affected products should not feed them to their children. Children who have consumed the products should be sent for medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Nestlé will exchange or refund affected product

In a press release on Saturday night, Nestlé informed consumers of the additional recall.

Those who purchased the product with batch code 52340017C3 may contact contact Nestlé Consumer Services at 800 6011 633 for an exchange or refund, it said, adding:

Nestlé remains committed to keeping parents, caregivers and the public informed, and to providing clear, transparent information and support throughout this process.

Less than 5% of S’pore’s imported infant formula recalled

The recall comes after five batches of Nestlé infant formula were stopped from sale on 8 Jan, due to the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

The affected infant formula products make up less than 5 per cent of Singapore’s imported infant formula — “a minority of the diversity of infant formula products in Singapore”, SFA and CDA said.

SFA will monitor the situation closely by continuing to engage importers and manufacturers, the statement added.

