Shanmugam calls Faishal Ibrahim ‘a true gem’ following resignation but says responses were ‘inappropriate & questionable’

Shanmugam praises Faishal Ibrahim’s years of service following resignation, but says responses were ‘inappropriate and questionable’

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has described former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim as “a true gem”, while addressing the circumstances surrounding his resignation from political office.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (22 July), Mr Shanmugam said he had known Mr Faishal for more than 20 years and worked closely with him for 15 years in Nee Soon GRC, as well as more recently at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Calling Mr Faishal his “friend and comrade”, he described him as “hardworking, humble, honest, sincere”, and deeply committed to serving residents.

Mr Shanmugam highlights Mr Faishal’s contributions over the years

Reflecting on Mr Faishal’s years in public service, Mr Shanmugam shared several examples of his work in the community.

He said Mr Faishal started the 100=50 initiative in Nee Soon Central about a decade ago to help lower-income residents purchase groceries at more affordable prices.

There were also occasions when Mr Faishal used his own car to ferry residents with mobility issues to and from their homes, Mr Shanmugam added.

Mr Faishal also embraced Chinese calligraphy as a way of bringing communities together. During Chinese New Year celebrations, he would personally write calligraphy pieces for residents.

Mr Shanmugam further recalled how Mr Faishal visited a block in Nee Soon Central during the Covid-19 pandemic after multiple cases were detected there, reassuring residents and addressing their concerns.

“These are not isolated examples. They are consistent with the way Faishal has approached public service throughout his career,” he wrote.

Mr Shanmugam explains standards governing personal conduct

Mr Shanmugam then addressed the circumstances surrounding Mr Faishal’s resignation.

He said the standards governing the personal conduct of political office holders had previously been set out by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, and more recently by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong when he was Prime Minister.

“Where a matter remains entirely private and inappropriate conduct stops after counselling, it can remain a private matter,” he wrote.

However, when such a matter enters the public domain through a complaint or otherwise, it must be examined, and appropriate action must follow if there has been impropriety, he added.

According to Mr Shanmugam, there had been a series of online interactions between Mr Faishal and a woman.

Mr Faishal had explained that he was concerned she might react negatively if he abruptly cut off communication.

Mr Faishal’s responses were ‘inappropriate and questionable’

Nevertheless, Mr Shanmugam said Mr Faishal’s responses were “objectively, inappropriate and questionable”, and appeared to engage with the woman.

He added that she had interpreted his responses in the same way and said she had been encouraged to continue the exchanges.

The woman later emailed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, sent him some of the messages and photographs, and alleged that Mr Faishal had harassed her, Mr Shanmugam said.

“Faishal too alleged the lady had harassed him,” he wrote. “That is why the matter was referred to the Police to investigate.”

Once the woman complained to the Prime Minister, Mr Shanmugam said, the matter was no longer purely private and consensual between two individuals.

As the complaint concerned a public office holder, it became necessary for the Prime Minister’s Office to consider the appropriateness of Mr Faishal’s interactions.

Mr Shanmugam added that Mr Faishal was given a fair hearing and later acknowledged that he should not have allowed the exchanges to continue, and should have established clear boundaries from the outset.

Mr Faishal ultimately concluded that his position as a minister and Member of Parliament had become untenable, Mr Shanmugam said.

He therefore decided to resign, and the Prime Minister accepted his resignation.

Resigned over ‘lapse of judgment’

Mr Faishal resigned on Monday (20 July) as Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, and a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

In his resignation letter to PM Wong, Mr Faishal said there had been no physical relationship between himself and the woman.

However, he acknowledged that there had been “a lapse of judgment” in the way he handled their interactions, and accepted that his conduct had fallen short of the standards expected of him.

Police investigated harassment allegations made by both parties.

After consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police concluded that no criminal offence had been committed and that no criminal action would be taken, the PMO said in a press release on Monday (20 July).

Mr Shanmugam ended his post by describing the situation as “very sad”.

As saddened as I am for my comrade and friend, I hope that he will recover from this tragic turn in his life and will find ways to contribute in different ways to the community and Singapore. He still has much to contribute.

Also read: Faishal Ibrahim resigns over ‘lapse of judgement’ in interactions with female member of public