Shiok Burger claims to be halal but isn’t certified by MUIS, ex-DJ calls out restaurant

Shiok Burger falsely claims to be Halal-certified

On 22 March, former Ria 89.7FM DJ Abdum Karim Sadali, better known as DJ KC, called out local eatery Shiok Burger for falsely claiming it is halal-certified.

When his wife dialled the restaurant, the staff allegedly brushed her away without addressing her queries.

Under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s (MUIS) directory, Shiok Burger is also not listed as a halal-certified establishment.

Restaurant categorised as halal on foodpanda

In a Facebook post on Friday (22 March), DJ KC shared his experience finding out that the eatery was not halal-certified, contrary to its claims.

He recounted that when he was searching for food to break fast, he came across Shiok Burger under foodpanda’s Halal menu. He even shared a screenshot of the restaurant’s listing with the category label ‘halal’.

He decided to purchase burgers and fries from the eatery.

Before his family could tuck in, his elder son asked if the food was halal.

“Then my hesitation kicked in,” DJ KC wrote.

Found out that Shiok Burger was not Halal-certified

This prompted the DJ to conduct an online search for Shiok Burger. He then found a post on X by @halalSG, which stated that Shiok Burger’s halal logo and claims are not legitimate.

His wife also contacted the restaurant directly with her queries. According to DJ KC, the staff claimed that the eatery was halal-certified.

When questioned about the MUIS certification, the staff responded by asking, “What MUIS?” They hung up shortly after.

“Can they claim to be halal when they are not and they can get away scot-free and not be held accountable for deceiving the public?” DJ KC asked.

Restaurant puts up halal logo despite not being recognised by MUIS

On 7 Feb, Shiok Burger announced on Facebook that it had supposedly obtained its halal certification and was looking forward to serving its Muslim customers.

Based on an image uploaded on Google Maps, the eatery displayed a MUIS halal logo at its physical store at Paya Lebar Square that same month.

Another photo uploaded to Google Maps in March, however, showed the logo missing from its spot.

Meanwhile, a search on MUIS’ directory reveals that Shiok Burger is not recognised as a halal-certified eating establishment.

MS News has reached out to Delibowl Group, the parent company of Shiok Burger, and MUIS for comments.

