Forged Halal Certificates Purportedly Issued To 2 Businesses, Muis Reports Matter To The Police

5 Different Addresses Listed On Forged Halal Certificates, Muis Finds No Halal-Certified Products For Sale

When Muslims eat out, it’s important for them to know that the food they’re consuming is halal.

Halal certificates issued by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) help ensure that — but shockingly, forged ones have surfaced.

They were purportedly issued to two businesses with five different addresses listed.

MUIS has reported the matter to the police.

‘Halal certificates’ circulating over social media

In a Facebook post on Friday (25 Aug), MUIS said documents appearing to be halal certificates had been circulating over social media.

They were purportedly issued to two businesses. One “certificate” named the establishment it was issued to as “Kak Mah Chicken”.

The other one was purportedly issued to “Joy Lap’s Kitchen”.

5 addresses listed on both documents

In the field for address, both “certificates” listed the same five locations:

Block 294 Yishun Street 22, #01-317 Block 542B Serangoon North Avenue 3, #02-01 KINEX Mall, #B1-36 Westgate, #B2-01 New Tech Park (NTP), #01-22

Curiously, a search on the Internet shows that the five addresses correspond to five out of six retail stores of Aw’s Market, a local butchery.

‘Halal certificates’ are forged, bear name of previous Mufti

MUIS said the “certificates” were obviously forgeries.

One clue is that they bear the name and apparent signature of the previous Mufti of Singapore, Dr Mohamad Fatris Bakaram, who retired in 2020.

The current Mufti is Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir.

Though the forgeries bear the name of Dr Mohamad Fatris, they supposedly expire in 30 Nov 2025.

MUIS finds no halal products on the premises

MUIS also checked out the premises listed on the forged halal certificates.

They found no found no halal products on sale — i.e. those that bear the familiar MUIS Halal Certification Mark (MHCM)

As they take such matters “very seriously”, MUIS has informed the police about it.

They advised consumers to verify an establishment’s status by checking the list of halal-certified establishments at www.halal.sg or MuslimSG app Makan Places.

Other telltale signs of forgery

An unnamed halal consultant interviewed by Berita Harian said besides using the name of the previous Mufti, the forged certificates had other telltale signs.

Firstly, each halal certificate usually indicates only one address, not several like the forgeries.

Certificates for different establishments should also have different serial numbers, but the forged certificates have the same numbers even though they were purportedly issued to different businesses.

There is also no date of issue listed on the forgeries.

Lastly, the purported date of expiry is more than two years away — real certificates issued to eateries are usually valid for just one year.

Hopefully, nobody was duped by the forged certificates.

