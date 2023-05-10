Woodlands Pasar Malam Stall Allegedly Selling Pork Employs Woman Wearing Tudung, Passer-By Chides Boss

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woodlands Pasar Malam Stall Near Vista Point Employs Woman Wearing Tudung But Has Pork Dishes On Menu

In the absence of a halal certificate, some Muslim consumers might assume that a stall does not serve prohibited ingredients like pork and alcohol if they see a hijabi or someone wearing a tudung or headscarf working there.

We can thus understand the uproar when a pasar malam stall in Woodlands, which allegedly displayed pork on its menu, was recently spotted with a staff member wearing a tudung behind the counter.

After speaking to the stall’s boss, a concerned netizen shared that the menu containing pork dishes was apparently an old one. However, he pointed out that it’s still unclear what the stall was selling in the first place.

Woman wearing tudung mans pasar malam stall allegedly selling pork

On Tuesday (9 May), Facebook user Shafeeq decided to visit a Thai stall at the pasar malam outside Vista Point in Woodlands.

He shared that he made the visit after coming across claims on social media that the stall in question was misleading, allegedly selling pork and beer even though one of its employees was a hijabi.

In a video lasting nearly eight minutes, Shafeeq documented his visit as well as the responses he received from the employees manning the stall at the time — a woman wearing a tudung and a younger man.

At the start of the clip, he was heard asking the male employee if the stall was using halal ingredients and if they were serving pork, pointing to a poster advertising Thai grilled pork or moo ping.

The male employee denied selling pork and subsequently removed the poster.

Shafeeq then enquired if the food on display contained pork and if the stall was halal. The male employee did not respond to the first question, but maintained that the stall was halal.

When the OP asked why there was pork on the menu, the male staff appeared to be at a loss for words.

He then called his boss before passing the phone to Shafeeq.

‘Old’ menu taken down & replaced with new one without pork dishes

Shafeeq directed the same queries to the female boss over the phone, pointing out that issues pertaining to religion are extremely sensitive.

He also emphasised that it was not right to include pork dishes in the menu and hire a hijabi to man the stall.

While we were not privy to the phone conversation, it seems she explained that the menu on display was an old one.

After a prolonged conversation, Shafeeq handed the phone over to the male employee who took down another poster that also included pork dishes.

The male staff then rolled out a new poster that allegedly did not contain pork.

In his Facebook post, however, Shafeeq pointed out that it still remains unclear what meat was being sold at the stall. Afraid that this could be a case of misrepresentation, he hoped to raise awareness of the matter and urged the authorities to intervene if need be.

If there’s indeed cause for concern, we hope that the relevant parties will be able to provide clarity on the situation.

MS News has reached out to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the stall in question for comments on the incident. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.