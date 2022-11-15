Shopee Cuts S’pore Jobs In Another Round Of Layoffs, Will Support Employees During Transition

Shopee Carries Out Job Cuts In “Subdued” Round Of Layoffs

Earlier this year, Shopee retrenched employees in at least two separate rounds, as the company attempts to optimise its operations.

What appears to be a third round of layoffs has now occurred, affecting more employees in Singapore.

The retrenchment by the firm was reportedly subdued, with few being aware of it prior to the exercise.

Employees affected by the layoffs have taken to LinkedIn to share their experiences.

Shopee conducts 3rd round of layoffs

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Shopee commenced another round of layoffs on Monday (14 Nov), affecting some employees in Singapore.

Affected staff included those from human resources and learning and development, according to posts on LinkedIn.

Sources told ST that the retrenchment exercise was more “subdued”. Not many had known about it beforehand, even with rumours circulating about plans to cut jobs.

Shopee had laid off employees from departments such as human resources and marketing as recently as in September.

Speaking to ST, the e-commerce company said they are working to support retrenched staff during the transition.

“We continue to carefully review our business projects and priorities to ensure we are optimising operating efficiency, in line with our goal of achieving self-sufficiency,” they said.

Retrenched employees post on LinkedIn

The layoffs have affected several employees in Singapore, a number of whom shared their experience on LinkedIn.

One user, who previously worked as a multimedia artist at the firm, said it felt “surreal” and “numbing” to hear the news.

She came to work around 9am in the morning, shortly after which the company announced an urgent meeting. That was when they informed employees of the layoffs.

Then, she received news of her retrenchment via email.

It was especially hard to hear, she added, as her entire team was affected by the exercise.

“But I fully understood the situation and how it came to this,” she said. “It’s very difficult nowadays because of the current economic situation.”

Another user, a graphic designer at Shopee, shared that the firm had retrenched most of her colleagues.

As of the time of this article, it is unclear how many employees Shopee’s third round of layoffs has affected.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.