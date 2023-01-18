Man Upgrades Mum’s SIA Seat To Suite Class, Surprises Her Upon Boarding Flight

Man Surprises Mum By Upgrading Seat On SIA Flight To Suite Class

Many children hope to be able to shower their parents with special treats to express their gratitude.

For TikTok user @adrieltjokro aka Adriel, he accomplished this when he surprised his mother by upgrading her from Business Class to Suite Class on her flight from London to Singapore.

The thoughtful gesture came as a pleasant surprise to Adriel’s mother, who only found out about the upgrade when she was escorted up a flight of stairs to her Suite.

Man surprises mum with SIA Suite Class seat upgrade

In a TikTok clip posted on 5 Jan, Adriel documented his mother’s reaction upon learning about the surprise seat upgrade.

The pair was on a 12.5-hour Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London Heathrow airport to Singapore.

Needless to say, she was delighted.

In a follow-up video, Adriel shared that he upgraded his seat using his KrisFlyer miles, a rewards programme by the Singapore Airlines Group.

Later, he secretly swapped his seat for hers so she could “enjoy the Suite Class” on the flight.

Although initially puzzled, Adriel’s mother quickly made sense of the situation and broke into a broad smile after realising the situation.

Adriel then took his seat in Business Class, the seat which he had originally redeemed his points for.

Replying to a comment, Adriel shared that this was not the first time his mother has been in the Suite Class on an SIA flight.

Nevertheless, she was still pleasantly surprised by the upgrade as she was completely unaware that he had leftover KrisFlyer miles to redeem.

SIA commended for their “legendary” service

Towards the end of the video, Adriel shared that the cabin crew allowed him to sit in one of the unoccupied Suite Class seats so he could disembark with his mum.

Impressed by the thoughtfulness and hospitality of the cabin crew, Adriel ended off by dubbing SIA’s service “legendary”.

Fellow commenters inspired by filiality

Adriel’s videos had many netizens expressing how impressed they were by his filial act.

Several TikTok users shared that they would like to surprise their own parents in such a manner too.

Kudos to Adriel for planning such a thoughtful surprise for his mother and to SIA for going the extra mile in their service.

MS News has contacted Adriel for more information and will update this article once he gets back.

