Viral ‘Signal Song’ By M’sian YouTuber Urges Drivers To Use Signals & Be Considerate

Malaysian YouTuber Bryson Lew Creates Video Telling Drivers To Signal

Signalling is about as basic as lessons go for a driver, and important for all road users to adhere to as it is the easiest way to communicate. But evidently, people don’t signal enough, according to Malaysian YouTuber Bryson Lew in a music video.

The 20-year-old created an entire song dedicated to drivers who don’t signal, entitled ‘The Signal Song’.

Reflecting some of Malaysia’s diversity, the song features Malay and Mandarin lyrics.

More importantly, it encourages road users to think about others and signal to avoid accidents.

‘The Signal Song’ by Bryson Lew encourages road users to signal

The two-minute song was uploaded on 21 Jan and has over 100,000 views at the time of writing.

The music video features a great number of people posing in front of vehicles, many with their indicator lights on, pleading with road users to signal.

The lyrics in the chorus read in English:

Use your signals

Please use your signals

Don’t know what’s so hard

Not using your signals doesn’t mean you’re a more pro driver

Please think of others on the road, okay?

Other lyrics include: “I have found many people not using their signals. Does the road belong to your father?”

The above likely references the infamous term “grandfather’s road” — also common in Singlish — which one expresses when telling someone off for blocking a road, notes Singlish.net.

According to the video description, Lew wrote the song after he “met someone who didn’t use their signal”.

“I was so upset that I wrote this song out of anger. If you resonate with it, please leave a message to share your experience~🚗😛.”

Netizens relate to song

Part of the video’s success could be its appeal to others who’ve been in Lew’s shoes and encountered dangerous drivers who don’t signal.

Comments, both in Chinese and Malay, applauded the YouTuber for making the song and video.

One said in Chinese: “Hope this video can serve as a warning to those who don’t signal so that accidents on the road can be reduced!!!”

Another user said in Malay: “Good message bro. Remind those who are stubborn and don’t want to signal.”

According to Oriental Daily, some people have even asked radio stations to play the song.

Featured image adapted from Bryson Lew 刘铠翔 on YouTube.