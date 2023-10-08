Mercedes Refuses To Give Way To Toyota Along MCE Despite Signal, Comments Call For Graciousness

Car Seemingly Does Not Give Way To Another Despite Signal

Thousands of cars are on the roads of Singapore at any moment, so it is to the benefit of everyone to be gracious while driving.

Recently, a video of a car refusing to give way to another surfaced online.

A vehicle was attempting to switch lanes with its signal light on. But, the first car kept closing the gap in front, preventing the other from cutting in for about a minute.

It drew much criticism from members of the public, sparking calls for graciousness and kindness among drivers.

Car repeatedly closes gap & refuses to give way to another vehicle with signal light on

Footage of the incident appeared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

According to the captions, it occurred on Saturday (7 Oct), 12.45pm, along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

In the video, the cars were in the midst of a bottleneck in the tunnel when a silver Toyota switched on its right signal light, indicating its intention to switch lanes.

However, the camcar, a Mercedes according to SGRV’s post, then closed the gap in front of it, preventing the Toyota from coming in.

This happened repeatedly for about a minute until the camcar relented and gave way to the Toyota.

In captions, the camcar driver questioned whether it is a must to give way when other vehicles signal.

“In the end I let him go because my car is more precious than his. Happened today ECP to MCE. Will report him for illegal tint too,” they wrote.

Fellow drivers criticise camcar driver & call for graciousness

Facebook users who came across the video criticised the camcar driver for refusing to give way despite the Toyota’s signal. Most of them called for graciousness while on the roads as well.

One driver commented that she will usually give way when she sees another car’s signal lights as that is the attitude a gracious driver should possess.

Another wrote that a gentleman would give way, as being kind would make one’s day better.

There was also one commenter who questioned what was so challenging about being gracious and giving way. He pointed out that if the camcar had let the Toyota pass from the start, everyone would be able to make their way home happily.

