‘Life is more than just work’: S’poreans discuss lack of engagement at work

Only 14% of employees in Singapore are engaged at work, many say extra effort often goes unrewarded

A report by analytics firm Gallup found that just 14% of workers in Singapore said they were engaged in their jobs in 2025.

This has placed the country below both the global average of 21% and the Southeast Asian average of 25%.

The findings sparked discussion online, with many Singaporeans saying they were unsurprised by the results.

They highlighted workplace cultures that reward employees with more responsibilities rather than better pay, alongside unfulfilling jobs and a lack of incentives to go above and beyond.

Singaporean workers lag behind regional and global peers in engagement

Gallup’s inaugural Singapore Workplace Report surveyed workers on various aspects of their work lives, including employee engagement and wellbeing.

According to the report, employee engagement measures the “psychological attachment” employees have to their work, team, and employer.

Only 14% of employees in Singapore fall into the category of being engaged at work.

In comparison, the average engagement rate stood at 25% across Southeast Asia and 21% globally.

Minister of State addresses report findings

Speaking at the launch of the report on Monday (22 June), Minister of State of Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said engaged employees benefit not only themselves but also their organisations.

He elaborated that a good workplace relationship among supervisors, colleagues, and teams strengthens purpose and ownership.

While being engaged at work benefits employees, businesses and the nation also stand to gain.

“An engaged workforce translates into productivity, talent retention, and organisations that are better placed to adapt and innovate,” said Mr Dinesh.

“For Singapore, an engaged workforce accrues to a powerful engine of sustained economic growth and, most importantly, social cohesion.”

The Minister of State further explained that the Government aims to strengthen fair and inclusive workplaces, creating a better working environment for employees.

Redditors say contributing ideas often means more work without better pay

The topic was then discussed on Reddit, where many netizens argued that workers often have little reason to be more invested in their jobs.

One user said employees are often discouraged from suggesting improvements because doing so results in more work being assigned to them.

Another netizen shared a similar sentiment, saying many new workplace initiatives ultimately translate into employees doing “more work for less”.

From their perspective, being less engaged can actually be beneficial for workers trying to avoid unnecessary responsibilities.

One commenter felt that a “detached” mindset is good for the workplace, as it is more beneficial for one’s mental wellbeing.

“Life is more than just work,” they said.

Others say many jobs simply aren’t fulfilling

Others felt the issue goes beyond workload, arguing that many jobs simply lack purpose or excitement.

One Redditor commented that “90% of jobs are boring as hell”, making it difficult for employees to stay motivated when performing routine office work.

Another added that companies often fail to reward hard work with meaningful salary increases.

Instead, they argued that workers usually see larger pay increments by switching employers, giving them little incentive to consistently give their best in their current roles.

Some also believed workplace culture plays a larger role than individual motivation.

One Redditor said organisations, regardless of country, often prioritise short-term results over building healthy workplace cultures.

This then leaves employees feeling disconnected from their work.

Also Read: Nearly 1 in 4 S’pore workers use AI almost every day, but few see clear benefits: ADP report

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.