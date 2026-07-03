4 men & teen girl arrested over Carousell job scams, 26 victims had Singpass accounts taken over

5 arrested over job scams involving Singpass account takeovers

Four men and a teenage girl have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of job scams where victims were tricked into giving up access to their Singpass accounts.

The suspects are aged between 17 and 29.

Between March and May 2026, police received 26 reports from victims who had responded to job listings on Carousell.

The victims were allegedly asked to provide copies of their NRICs and change the mobile numbers and email addresses linked to their Singpass accounts.

This allowed scammers to gain access to the accounts.

Victims allegedly targeted through Carousell job listings

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victims had responded to job advertisements on Carousell before being misled into giving others control of their Singpass accounts.

The accounts were later allegedly used to apply for financial accounts and mobile phone services without the victims’ knowledge.

Police said access to the Singpass accounts was returned to the victims on the same day.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspects had allegedly worked with a scam syndicate based overseas to obtain accounts with financial institutions in Singapore.

Four men charged, investigations into teenager ongoing

Officers from the Anti-Scam Command and Police Intelligence Department arrested the five suspects on Wednesday (1 July).

The four men, aged between 22 and 29, were charged in court on Thursday (2 July) with obtaining another person’s credential under Section 8B(1)(a) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

Investigations into the 17-year-old girl are ongoing.

Offenders face jail, fine, or both

If convicted, offenders may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Police said they take a firm stance against scam-related offences.

Scammers, as well as members or recruiters of scam syndicates, may also face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, up to a maximum of 24 strokes.

Members of the public are advised to stay cautious when applying for jobs online and avoid sharing personal credentials, including Singpass access.

Anyone with information on such scams can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit a report via i-Witness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit ScamShield or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Also read: M’sian man arrested in S’pore after performing ATM withdrawals from money mules’ relinquished bank accounts



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Featured image adapted from Mojo_cp on Canva, for illustration purposes only.