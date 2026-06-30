Sony launches premium 1000X THE COLLEXION headphones in S’pore, team reveals what shaped final product

Sony marks 10 years of 1000X headphones with launch of new THE COLLEXION in Singapore

For many people in Singapore, noise-cancelling headphones have become almost as essential as their phones. They offer an escape during noisy commutes, in open offices, or enhance a movie or gaming session after work.

Sony’s 1000X series has built a reputation in this space since the MDR-1000X debuted in 2016. It became known for its strong noise-cancelling performance, high sound quality, and comfortable fit.

Sony recently marked the series’ 10th anniversary in Singapore with the launch of 1000X THE COLLEXION at Warehouse on River Promenade. And MS News got a peek behind the curtain.

Even a microphone opening can spark a debate

One of the more interesting takeaways from the afternoon was just how many competing priorities Sony’s engineers have to juggle when developing a flagship pair of headphones.

It turns out even something as tiny as a microphone opening can spark lengthy discussions between Sony’s designers and engineers.

Speaking to MS News, Sony Product Planning Manager Kitao Hiroki and Acoustic Engineer Takamura Koji explained that creating a premium listening experience isn’t just about improving sound quality year after year.

It’s also a constant balancing act between aesthetics, comfort, audio performance, portability, and everyday usability.

Take the size of the microphone openings, for instance.

During a sharing session, the pair revealed that designers preferred smaller openings for a cleaner, more luxurious look. However, engineers pushed for larger openings to maximise performance.

The final design emerged from countless discussions between the two teams, a compromise between form and function.

That same balancing act extended to the product’s broader identity.

Mr Kitao said one of the biggest challenges was introducing a new concept while making sure it still felt unmistakably like a member of the 1000X family.

The team knew it wouldn’t be enough to repeat what previous generations had done. Though pushing too far in a new direction also risked losing what made the series popular in the first place.

Much of the development process therefore centred on finding that sweet spot: staying true to the flagship’s strengths while introducing new ideas to take the listening experience further.

The headphones shaped by listeners

While much of the event centred on engineering and design, some of the most memorable moments came from Sony’s own creator community. The creators shared how the 1000X series has become part of their daily lives.

TheSmartLocal personality Zhin Sadali spoke about how the noise-cancelling capabilities helped ease his flight anxiety. And content creator Samantha Tan shared that the comfortable design lets her wear them without the headaches she usually gets from headbands.

At one point, Zhin even described the experience as wearing a “premium cloud”.

These aren’t just feel-good anecdotes, either.

Mr Kitao told MS News that both Sony’s own vision and customer feedback are important when planning each new generation of the 1000X series.

As the 1000X is Sony’s flagship headphone series, Mr Kitao said the team “couldn’t compromise in any part in terms of the functionality”.

At the same time, listening to users helped shape decisions around comfort, usability, and features that make the headphones easier to enjoy for longer periods.

“From a usability perspective, it’s important that people can use the headphones more easily and want to keep using them for a longer time,” he added.

One example was the surprisingly popular 360 Reality Audio Upmix feature introduced in the previous WH-1000XM5.

Sony had expected most users to switch between modes through the companion app. However, feedback showed people used the feature far more than anticipated and wanted a more convenient way to switch modes.

As a result, 1000X THE COLLEXION expands the feature into three dedicated listening modes — Music, Cinema, and Game. There’s also a dedicated button that lets users toggle between them without opening the app.

A luxury-first take on Sony’s flagship formula

The new 1000X THE COLLEXION also leans heavily into premium materials and craftsmanship.

Sony says the headphones feature specially crafted metal components with sandblasted and polished finishes, paired with a refined faux leather material that took two years to develop.

That premium treatment continues under the hood. There’s a newly developed, bespoke driver unit designed to deliver a wider soundstage, better instrument separation, and greater vocal clarity.

To fine-tune the sound, Sony also turned to people who really know their stuff. Among them are Grammy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated mastering engineers.

Despite their luxurious, high-tech touches, the headphones still come back to what made the 1000X series popular: strong noise-cancelling performance for everyday use.

1000X THE COLLEXION retains the noise-cancelling technology found in the acclaimed WH-1000XM6. Thus, it includes 12 microphones and Sony’s Adaptive NC Optimiser system.

Last but not least, Sony also unveiled a new Sandstone colourway for the WH-1000XM6. The colourway expands the existing lineup of Platinum Silver, Sand Pink, Midnight Blue, and Black. And users have more options to match their personal style.

Both the new Sandstone WH-1000XM6 and the 1000X THE COLLEXION are now available in Singapore, retailing at S$649 and S$839 respectively.

Also read: AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes hires private DJ, wears headphones so only he can enjoy the music

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Featured image by MS News.