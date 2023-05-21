Steel Wire Found In Dessert From Jalan Besar Food Centre, Stall Owner Is Sceptical

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Customer Finds Steel Wire In Bubur Cha Cha Dessert, Stall Says They’re Willing To Offer Refund

There’s nothing quite so unappetising as finding a foreign object in one’s food.

It’s probably worse if you find it when you’ve almost finished eating.

That’s what happened to a customer who found a piece of steel wire in a dessert bought from a food centre in Jalan Besar.

However, the stall owner had an emotional reaction when asked about the matter.

Customer visited Berseh Food Centre on 13 May

The incident took place on 13 May, at about 2.30pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

That day, the customer, named only as Mr Yu (transliterated from Mandarin), visited Berseh Food Centre with his wife.

They decided to buy bubur cha cha from a stall on the 2nd floor.

Steel wire found in dessert, stall owner sceptical

Just when they were about to finish eating, they found a piece of steel wire in their bowl, the 60-year-old said.

From the photo he shared, there was just a little bit of milk left.

However, when he told the stall owner about it, she allegedly replied that it had nothing to do with them.

She also noted that Mr Yu had almost finished eating when he found the wire, he said.

To that, the customer told the paper that the wire had sunk to the bottom of the bowl so he wouldn’t have found it if he hadn’t eaten most of the dessert, adding,

It’s just a bowl of dessert, don’t tell me I would’ve added the object in it myself?

He initially didn’t want to make a big deal of this, he said, and just hoped for an explanation.

Steel wire shimmering & dessert white, claim not possible: Stall owner

When interviewed by Shin Min, the stall owner, named only as Ms Liao (transliterated from Mandarin), was still sceptical of the claim.

She said the bowl was “very shallow” and the dessert was white, so it’s “not possible” for Mr Yu to have found the wire only after eating most of it.

The 58-year-old woman also noted that the wire in the bowl was shimmering, while she only uses older steel wire balls for cleaning.

Every bowl of dessert is put together from scratch by her, from preparing the ingredients to cooking, she added.

Stall willing to offer apology & refund

Ms Liao then started to get emotional, telling the paper that she’s been doing this for close to 20 years and has always been attentive to hygiene and food safety.

Every bowl of dessert is checked carefully and made with the heart, she tearfully declared.

An incident like this has never happened in all these years, she claimed.

Another stall owner, named only as Mr Lee, said the stall was busy that day so the matter wasn’t adequately resolved.

If Mr Yu comes back, they’re willing to offer him an apology and refund, he added.

Finding foreign objects too late

It’s not that uncommon for customers to find foreign objects in their food only after they’ve eaten most of it.

Earlier this month, a customer found a cockroach in her wanton noodles bought from a Toa Payoh food court.

However, because she shared the bowl with her husband, the stall’s staff noted that there was so little food left and even allegedly insinuated that she’d put the cockroach in there herself.

Another customer who found a hook in her fish soup from Amoy Street Food Centre only discovered it when she reached the bottom of the bowl.

