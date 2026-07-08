Stephanie Tan leaves PSP over disagreements in party direction, thanks Tan Cheng Bock for understanding

Stephanie Tan departs from PSP due to differences in party direction, hopes to continue contributing to Singapore

Stephanie Tan announced her departure from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Monday (6 July).

She cited differences in opinion over the party’s direction as the reason, but thanked every PSP volunteer and member for their help.

Stephanie Tan contested Pioneer SMC for PSP in GE2025

Ms Tan first joined PSP as a volunteer in Aug 2023.

She made her electoral debut as a candidate during the 2025 General Elections (GE2025), where she unsuccessfully contested Pioneer SMC.

Since then, the 38-year-old has remained active with PSP, meeting with residents and serving them.

She also frequently spoke up on political issues such as bullying, fertility rate, and work-life balance as a mother.

However, Ms Tan announced her departure from PSP over “differences in opinion in the direction of the Party”.

“I would like to express my utmost gratitude to every PSP volunteer and member, ex- or present, who has helped and guided me in one way or another in the past three years,” she said.

Additionally, Ms Tan showed gratitude to the voters and volunteers who supported her during GE2025.

Stephanie Tan directly thanks Dr Tan Cheng Bock

“To Dr Tan Cheng Bock, thank you for understanding and for respecting my decision,” she said, directly addressing PSP’s founder in her Facebook post.

Dr Tan retired from electoral politics after GE2025, but has remained a party member.

Ms Tan further thanked him for inspiring and encouraging her to this day. She said he set the example through what he says and does “even when no one is looking”.

As for her future, Ms Tan said she would be taking some time to evaluate her next steps. She intends to continue contributing to Singapore.

It is important to me that I remain true to my original purpose and I’m excited to find out what lies ahead.

Ms Tan leaving marks the second major opposition shakeup on 6 July. PPP chief Goh Meng Seng also stepped down from his post as Secretary-General.

Also read: Goh Meng Seng steps down as PPP chief & CEC as part of party’s renewal plan

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Featured image adapted from Stephanie Tan on Facebook.