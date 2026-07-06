Goh Meng Seng steps down as PPP chief & CEC as part of party’s renewal plan

PPP chief Goh Meng Seng steps down together with party chairman

Mr Goh Meng Seng has stepped down from his post as People’s Power Party (PPP) Secretary-General, as well as from the opposition party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

PPP announced the move in a Facebook post on Monday (6 July), saying it was part of its “renewal plan”.

PPP thanks Goh Meng Seng

According to PPP, Mr Goh is stepping down together with Mr Derrick Sim, who was party chairman.

Like Mr Goh, Mr Sim is also stepping down from the CEC.

The party thanked Mr Goh and Mr Sim for their leadership and contributions, adding:

The Party under the new leadership will continue to strive on in providing Singaporeans a Real Voice of Truthful Concerns and contribute towards the robust development of Democracy for Singapore.

Ex-Treasurer elected party chief

Taking Mr Goh’s place as PPP chief is Mr William Lim Lian Chin.

PPP said that he was elected to the post.

Mr Lim, aged 48, was previously the party Treasurer. According to his profile on the party’s Facebook page, he is a limousine service provider and runs an e-commerce business.

Goh Meng Seng founded PPP in 2015

Mr Goh founded PPP in 2015, and had been its Secretary-General since then.

After forming the party, he was part of a four-person team that contested Chua Chu Kang GRC during the 2015 General Election (GE2015).

In GE2020, he challenged incumbent MP Tin Pei Ling at MacPherson SMC.

Goh Meng Seng’s PPP team lost deposit in GE2025

Undeterred after losing both contests, Mr Goh’s team joined the four-way race for Tampines GRC in GE2025 but did badly, gaining just 0.43% of the vote.

This led to the PPP team losing its election deposit.

PPP also lost its election deposit in Ang Mo Kio GRC, with its team that included “look left look right” candidate Samuel Lee getting just 10.21%.

Voters were apparently unimpressed by Mr Goh’s anti-Covid-19 vaccine and anti-LGBT platform, with him notably proclaiming more than once during a rally that he is straight.

Also read: PPP ready to contest Nee Soon GRC & will resist ‘LGBTQ Agenda’: Goh Meng Seng

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Featured image adapted from People’s Power Party – PPP on Facebook.