PPP ready to contest Nee Soon GRC & will resist ‘LGBTQ Agenda’: Goh Meng Seng

Goh Meng Seng says PPP will contest Nee Soon GRC for upcoming election

In a Facebook post on Monday (3 March), People’s Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng announced that the party will contest Nee Soon GRC for the upcoming election.

“There is speculation that PAP might be fielding a well-known LGBTQ activist in Nee Soon,” he wrote.

Mr Goh appeared to be referring to lawyer Ms Deryne Sim, a former committee member of the LGBTQ+ activist group Pink Dot.

Ms Sim was previously spotted with Nee Soon GRC MPs from the People’s Action Party (PAP) at a Chinese New Year event.

Although a member of the party, there is no confirmation on whether she is running for the upcoming elections.

‘LGBTQ Agenda’ allegedly distracts from growing population

In his post, Mr Goh also said that even though his party has “absolutely nothing against LGBTQ as individuals”, he would have to “take a firm stance to maintain the sustainability and long-term survival” of Singapore.

According to Mr Goh, the nation may become extinct without its “most fundamental pillar” — the family unit.

He thus felt that the Constitution should legally define a family unit as the “union of a biological male and female, nothing else”.

Currently, marriage is defined between one man and one woman. A constitutional amendment was made to protect this definition alongside the repeal of Section 377A.

Mr Goh pointed out Singapore’s low Total Fertility Rate of 0.97 and said the “LGBTQ Agenda” would distract people from growing the population.

PPP claims opposition to ‘LGBTQ Agenda’ is for Singapore’s sustainability

Although Mr Goh claim he is not anti-LGBTQ, he said he is opposed to”promoting LGBTQ Agenda” for the sustainability of the nation:

LGBTQ should not be, cannot be, must not be a “Lifestyle Choice”.

“This is the fundamental reason why I have resisted from attending Pink Dot all these years.” Mr Goh further claimed.

He accused other local political parties of chasing after “pink votes”.

“PPP is the only political party that is making a principled stance in full clarity,” said the 55-year-old.

The current PAP representatives of Nee Soon GRC are K Shanmugam, Louis Ng, Derrick Goh, Carrie Tan, and Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

In GE2020, they won 61.9% of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

