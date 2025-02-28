‘People mind their own business’: Netizens assure US gay couple hoping to raise children in S’pore

Redditor asks if raising a family in Singapore as an LGBT couple with two kids is possible

A recent post on the askSingapore subreddit asked: Is it possible to raise a healthy family as a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual (LGBT) couple with two kids in Singapore?

Understanding that their family nucleus is not legally accepted, the Reddit user wondered if their household could thrive from a social and emotional perspective.

The married couple identified themselves as gay Asian-Americans looking to move to Singapore.

They added that they have two young children via surrogacy in the United States (US).

“We long for better food, a stable society who invests in kids and their own society,” they wrote. “Do you think Singapore can be the place?”

Since it was posted on Tuesday (25 Feb), the post has garnered more than 200 comments as Redditors share their thoughts and advice.

Most users say Singaporeans won’t be bothered by LGBT couples with kids

Most users assured that Singaporeans typically would not be bothered by LGBT couples with kids.

One said that most Singaporeans “keep their thoughts to themselves”.

Another feels that they will be “fine in the sense that no one is going to get violent” should they encounter such families.

Both users, however, advised the couple to be prepared for questions from curious Singaporeans.

Meanwhile, one commenter advised the couple to contact LGBT social groups for support.

They also weighed in that “most Singaporeans believe in minding their own business” and that those who don’t approve won’t see the need to intervene.

Some users raise concerns and potential challenges

While most assured the couple of their safety, some users chimed in with words of caution — warning that Singapore is still rather conservative, especially the older generation.

Apart from highlighting the high costs of living in Singapore, a few netizens expressed worry that the couple’s kids may be scrutinised by their peers.

“Although those between 18 to 30 tend to be accepting, kids can be brutal,” said one user.

However, they noted that the couple’s children should be “fine” in international schools which “are generally progressive”.

The couple may also face issues obtaining permanent residency or a long-term pass for themselves and their kids, given that “surrogacy kids are not recognised in Singapore”.

Besides LGBT marriages, surrogacy services are not allowed in Singapore.

In a case quoted on the Singapore Legal Advice website, a gay man in Singapore once failed to adopt the child that he fathered through surrogacy overseas.

Due to these challenges, one user suggested that Thailand, Europe, and Australia might be a better fit.

