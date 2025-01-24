Same-sex marriage law takes effect in Thailand, hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples register their union

LGBTQ+ couples wed as same-sex marriage law takes effect in Thailand

On 23 Jan, hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand tied the knot as the country started to recognise same-sex marriage legally.

This came after the marriage equality bill was written into law in Sept 2024.

According to the Bangkok Post, at least 1,000 couples were expected to marry on the first day.

LGBTQ+ wedding event staged at Bangkok shopping mall for same-sex couples

A major LGBTQ+ wedding event was held at Siam Paragon, Bangkok from 8am to 7pm on Thursday (23 Jan), with at least 300 couples joining to register their marriages.

33-year-old Ploynaphas Jirasukhon and 32-year-old Khwanphorn Kongphet officially registered as the first couple, receiving their marriage certificate when the event began at 8am.

“Today we feel secure and safe and happy. We are happy that we have played a part in the equal marriage law reaching this point,” Ms Ploynaphas shared with The New York Times.

Another couple that grabbed social attention was police officer Pisit Sirihirunchai and his partner Chanatip Sirihirunchai, the sixth couple to register their union.

The two have been together for seven years and finally formalised their relationship on Thursday.

Mr Pisit shared that their official documents initially listed them as brothers so they could be recognised as a family, as the term “spouse” was not allowed at that time.

Now, with the marriage certificate, they plan to update their status to spouses.

“We want to build a future together – build a house, start a small business together, maybe a café,” Mr Pisit remarked. “We want to build our future together and to take care of each other.”

Several couples were seen smiling and crying tears of joy as the moment they had waited so long for finally arrived.

“Today, the rainbow flag is flying high over Thailand,” Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wrote in her X post on Thursday.

First country to allow equal marriage in Southeast Asia

Thailand is the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia, following Taiwan and Nepal, to recognise same-sex marriage.

The bill had been passed in both houses of parliament in June last year and ratified by the Thai king in September before taking effect on 23 Jan.

The law has consequently replaced gender-specific terms such as “men,” “women,” “husbands,” and “wives” with gender-neutral terms like “individuals” and “spouses.”

It additionally aims to provide LGBTQ+ couples with full legal, financial, and medical rights.

Bangkok’s city government reportedly took steps to educate district office staff on handling marriage registrations.

Workshops, for example, were organised to raise awareness about gender diversity and provide guidance on proper communication when interacting with those who come for the service, as reported by the Associated Press (AP).

