Former PPP candidate Samuel Lee spotted in interior design ad singing viral GE song

Former People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Samuel Lee has made a surprise return to the spotlight — not in politics, but in an interior design advertisement that’s got netizens doing a double-take.

On 17 May, Instagram accounts @sgvirality and @goodmaninterior.sg shared a quirky video featuring Mr Lee crooning a remix of his now-iconic “look left, look right” song, a tune that first went viral during the 2025 General Election, when Mr Lee and his PPP team contested Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Despite the song’s catchy charm, the PPP failed to win votes, garnering less than 12.5% and ultimately losing their election deposit.

In the new ad, Mr Lee is seen strolling into Goodman Interior, an interior design firm at 37 Jalan Pemimpin.

As he looks around for the store, he sings lines like “looking left and right for a trustworthy ID” in both English and Mandarin, after which he receives friendly service from a showroom staff member.

The video wraps with Mr Lee happily exiting the store, waving goodbye as a satisfied customer — and leaving viewers amused and bewildered by the throwback.

Netizens cheer on Samuel Lee’s cameo

Netizens were quick to respond with encouragement and humour, with one suggesting Mr Lee could become an influencer and try to “earn back” his forfeited deposit.

Another commenter speculated that this was exactly what he was trying to do.

An Instagram user joked that he could also be a “good road safety ambassador”, alluding to the viral “look left, look right” song.

Another netizen quipped that the interior design ad was the “GE Post Credits Scene”.

Gan Kim Yong also parodied viral song

On 27 Apr, Gan Kim Yong from the People’s Action Party (PAP) also amused netizens during the general election by joining in the trend and parodying the catchy “look left, look right” song.

Meanwhile, the original jingle took on a life of its own online. A fan-made AI-generated electronic remix of Mr Lee’s performance has amassed over 11,000 likes and close to 400,000 views on TikTok.

