Driver in Bangkok dead after car rear-ends 6-wheeler truck at high speed

38-year-old driver dies in accident that totalled Mercedes-Benz car

A 38-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver was killed in the early hours of Friday (15 May) after his luxury sedan slammed into the rear of a stationary truck on Ratchaphruek Road, Bangkok.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am near the Pho Nimit BTS station in the Thonburi district.

Victim succumbed to severe head and facial trauma

First responders at the scene found a black two-door Mercedes-Benz E300 with its front end completely crushed.

It was also wedged beneath the back of a white Isuzu six-wheel crane truck.

Rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation utilised hydraulic “jaws of life” to extricate the driver, identified as Mr Phurich (name transliterated from Thai), from the wreckage.

Despite immediate CPR efforts, Mr Phurich succumbed to severe head and facial trauma at the scene.

Truck had allegedly stopped due to mishap

43-year-old construction foreman Mr Somporn (name transliterated from Thai), explained that the truck had been forced to stop due to a minor mishap earlier.

While travelling from a project in Charoen Nakhon toward Nonthaburi, the cables securing an illuminated warning sign on the truck snapped, causing the sign to fall onto the roadway.

“We had pulled over to settle insurance matters after another car hit the fallen sign,” said Mr Somporn.

He emphasised that the crew had taken safety precautions, including placing traffic cones and assigning a staff member to wave a warning flag 30 to 40 metres behind the vehicle.

Collision occurred as working crew was about to resume journey

According to Mr Somporn, the collision happened just as the crew was finishing their paperwork and preparing to resume their journey.

“The Mercedes suddenly hurtled into the back of our truck with immense force,” he said.

“I’m not sure how it happened, but I’m just thankful none of my workers was hit.”

Police investigation ongoing

Talat Phlu police have taken Mr Somporn in for further questioning and are currently canvassing the area for CCTV footage.

Investigators hope the video evidence will clarify whether the Mercedes was travelling at excessive speed or if there were other contributing factors to the crash.

The victim’s body has been transported to Siriraj Hospital’s Department of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy.

Authorities are in the process of coordinating with the family to claim the body for funeral arrangements.

Also read: Driver on drugs crashes Mercedes-Benz into 7 vehicles in Taiwan, killing female driver in other vehicle

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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.