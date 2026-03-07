Driver on drugs crashes Mercedes-Benz into 7 vehicles in Taiwan, killing female driver in other vehicle

Mercedes-Benz driver under influencer of drugs crashes into 7 vehicles in Taiwan

A catastrophic crash in Taiwan on Thursday (5 March) claimed the life of a 59-year-old female after a drugged driver crashed his Mercedes-Benz into seven vehicles.

The collision occurred at 8pm at the intersection of Zhongshan Road Section 3 and Xingfu Road in Yilan City, involving an eight-vehicle pile-up.

Struck silver sedan at high speed and ploughed into six more vehicles

The 23-year-old driver, identified as Lin (name transliterated from Mandarin), was travelling at high speed when he rear-ended a silver sedan, reports ETtoday.

The force of the crash was so intense that the silver sedan was left with its rear section collapsing entirely.

The collision also ploughed into six more vehicles parked along the roadside.

Primary school teacher killed in crash

When emergency responders arrived, they found the driver of the silver sedan showing no vital signs.

The 59-year-old, Ms Zhong, was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Police revealed that Ms Zhong was a teacher at a local primary school and was driving home when the tragedy struck, Mirror Media reported.

Three others injured, including Mercedez-Benz driver

Lin, along with his 19-year-old wife and a 61-year-old female motorcyclist, was injured in the crash.

They were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Drug test came back positive

Police conducted a drug test on all drivers involved in the incident and Lin tested positive for narcotics.

Officers also found etomidate, commonly known as Kpod or zombie vapes, in his vehicle.

Lin now faces charges under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act for offences against public safety.

The case has been transferred to the Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from LTN and Mirror Media.