Teen in Taiwan burns to death after stealing family’s Mercedes-Benz & crashing it into truck

Teen crashes family’s Mercedes-Benz into truck, dies in fire

An 18-year-old boy has died after crashing his family’s Mercedes-Benz into a semi-truck on the National Highway in Changhua, Taiwan, on Tuesday (2 Sept).

According to an ETtoday report, the boy, surnamed Ke, rear-ended the semi-truck on the outer lane, causing the car to burst into flames.

It then veered left, striking another car on the inner lane.

Deceased stole family’s car

Highway police and firefighters received a report regarding the incident at 4.42pm and immediately sent five firetrucks, an ambulance, and 11 firefighters to the scene.

However, when they arrived at 4.55pm, the Mercedes-Benz had been consumed by flames.

Ke, who was trapped inside, had been charred to death.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old semi-truck driver, surnamed Liu, and a 57-year-old car driver, surnamed Chen, were uninjured in the incident.

Chen’s 57-year-old female passenger, surnamed Sun, suffered pain in her right upper arm from the impact and was conveyed conscious to the hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the deceased had stolen his family’s Mercedes-Benz.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Another supercar fire previously occurred on same road

ETtoday reported that a supercar fire had also occurred on the same stretch of road in April 2021.

At the time, a third-generation heir of a “Top 5 Global” company was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV when it suddenly caught fire.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old owner surnamed Zhang spotted the fire in time and was able to escape.

The eerie coincidence caused netizens to call the highway a “supercar graveyard”.

Some also blamed the accident on the Ghost Month.

