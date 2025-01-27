4 dead, including 3 children, after car bursts into flames in Taiwan crash, family was heading home for CNY celebrations

Overloaded electric car bursts into flames after crash in Taiwan

Eight relatives, including six children, were involved in a horrific car accident in Yangmei District, Taoyuan, Taiwan on the evening of 25 Jan.

The electric car crashed into a guardrail at a rest stop and burst into flames, causing four people to die while another four were injured.

A 40-year-old man surnamed Ni was driving the vehicle with his wife, Ms Zhan, four children, and his wife’s niece and nephew as passengers.

A male witness surnamed Zhang reportedly rushed to rescue four children in the backseat, cutting off their seatbelts using scissors.

According to Sin Chew Daily News, the family was heading home to celebrate the Lunar New Year when the accident happened.

Four dead after electric car goes up in flames

Mr Ni was unable to escape and burned to his death, ETtoday reported.

His 10-year-old son was pronounced dead after being sent to the hospital for treatment but already had no signs of life at the scene.

Meanwhile, his 4-year-old daughter suffered third-degree burns on 90% of her body and underwent emergency intubation surgery, but was pronounced dead in the morning.

His wife’s 2-year-old nephew also was revived and sent to the hospital but was pronounced dead in the morning.

Four passengers injured

Ms Zhan, who was in the passenger’s seat, was seriously injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to her brother, her sister is now conscious but 40% of her body was burned.

Her left foot will be amputated due to severe burns in the area.

Meanwhile, Mr Ni and Ms Zhan’s 8-year-old son sustained second-degree burns and was intubated.

Ms Zhan’s 11-year-old niece surnamed Wu also suffered second-degree burns while her 4-year-old niece surnamed Zhan was rescued conscious and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Driver was using autonomous driving feature

According to Ms Zhan’s brother and the 2-year-old deceased’s father, they lived with the Ni family in Taichung.

As he was recently hospitalised, his son was left in his sister and brother-in-law’s care.

Ms Zhan’s brother also said the electric vehicle was a rental car and Mr Ni was using assisted driving when the accident occurred.

He claimed that using autonomous driving caused the car to hit the guardrail.

As such, he will ask the rental company whether a malfunction caused the accident and ask for compensation.

Netizens believe that the electric car model uses ternary lithium batteries, which explode very quickly and produce a huge fire.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.