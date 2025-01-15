Lorry on fire rolls down M’sia highway, driver leapt out with minor injuries

Lorry catches on fire on Malaysia highway, continues on without driver

On 13 Jan at about 6.30pm, a lorry caught on fire while driving down a highway in Malaysia.

The incident occurred on the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya Highway, south of Kuala Lumpur.

According to police, the elderly driver noticed smoke coming from his vehicle’s engine.

He initially attempted to safely stop the lorry but found that a fire had started and was spreading rapidly.

The driver thus leapt out onto the road, leaving the vehicle to continue down the highway.

A widely reshared video showed the burning lorry driving onwards with its door open.

The footage likely took place after the driver evacuated, as the lorry cabin had been engulfed in flames.

With a trail of smoke in its wake, the driverless lorry switched lanes.

The vehicle rolled on flaming wheels towards a left turn on the highway, gradually slowing down.

It left a row of fiery materials on the road as it hit the road barrier and came to a stop.

Other motorists slowed down on a road shoulder nearby and watched the lorry as it burnt.

The driver suffered only minor injuries while the lorry was completely destroyed in the fire.

He also lodged a police report over the incident and alerted the vehicle’s owner.

Commenters make comparisons to Ghost Rider

Netizens viewing the video made jokes comparing the lorry to Ghost Rider, a Marvel character who rides a bike enwreathed in flames.

“Ghost driver,” one commenter humorously corrected.

“Even though it’s burning, it still gave a turn signal,” another user jokingly said about the driverless lorry’s smooth ‘turn’ into the slip road.

