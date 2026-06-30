Students in the US allegedly threaten to expose teacher’s OnlyFans account, demand better grades

Students in US allegedly blackmails teacher for better grades

A teacher in the United States of America (US) is in hot water following accusations of sexual abuse and for allegedly having an OnlyFans account.

According to WSMV, the 25-year-old Georgia-based teacher purported had sex with her students at least twice.

Investigators also claim that some students may have tried to use her OnlyFans account as blackmail for better grades.

Teacher faces multiple sexual abuse allegations

Maris Nichols was first arrested on 8 May over the accusations of sexual abuse.

Her arrest warrants indicated that she had sex with a student inside a closet on 23 April and once more in a student’s truck on 2 May.

A separate report also indicated that she had been accused of having sex with six of her students in a classroom.

She is also purported to have sent inappropriate texts to students, including a sexually explicit video.

According to People, one of the texts to her male students indicated that she “liked to be choked, screamed at, slapped, and whipped during sexual encounters“.

That video, along with her status as a creator on OnlyFans, was allegedly used by students to blackmail her into giving them better grades.

Violates bond multiple times

After she was granted bail on a US$40,000 (S$51,817) bond, Nichols was arrested again on 20 May.

She was charged with additional crimes, including improper sexual contact and grooming.

This time, she was granted bail on an additional US$74,000 (S$95,880) bond.

She was ordered to stay away from her alleged victims, avoid the school, have no contact with minors apart from her own six-year-old daughter, and remain under house arrest.

In June, authorities accused her of violating her house arrest nearly 90 times.

According to electronic monitoring, Nichols had traveled multiple times to locations she was not allowed to, including retail stores and fast food restaurants — places where minors would frequent.

She was scheduled for a court hearing on Monday (29 June), but reportedly waived her appearance.

Also read: Teacher in Thailand suspended for allegedly sexually harassing female students for 20 years



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WSMV and Homes.com.