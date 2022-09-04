Suitcase Tumbles Down Escalator & Hits Woman In China, Victim Hospitalised For Severe Back Pain

Commuter Hospitalised After Suitcase Falls Down Escalator & Hits Her

A suitcase too heavy to carry for a commuter at a Hangzhou Metro station in China fell from the top of an escalator, striking someone at the bottom.

Although the commuter could hear the suitcase behind her, its speed was much too quick for her to avoid. She received emergency treatment and was sent to the hospital.

The suitcase had apparently fallen because a commuter had let go of it while attempting to load another one on the escalator.

Suitcase hits commuter after falling down escalator

According to Jimu News, the incident took place on 29 Aug.

A commuter at the top of the escalator was loading her luggage when one of them escaped from her grasp. She could only watch helplessly as it tumbled downwards.

As the escalator had a steep incline, the suitcase lost its balance and began falling rapidly. A commuter at the bottom noticed the suitcase’s loud and fast descent, and moved to escape it.

However, she didn’t make it in time, and the suitcase collided with her, sending her flying as the luggage literally swept her off her feet.

Reports stated that emergency personnel were called by metro staff immediately. As the commuter experienced severe back pain, she was sent to hospital for further treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

The girl with the suitcase, a first-year university student, later apologised to the victim with her family.

Take the lift if you’re carrying large suitcases on the subway

When approached by a Jimu News reporter, a Hangzhou Metro spokesperson advised commuters to take the lift if they are carrying large suitcases.

It is advice that anyone should adopt if possible, as large suitcases can cause severe injury if they tumble down an escalator at high speeds.

