Korean star Bae Suzy in S’pore for Tsubaki event on 17 July, stand a chance to meet her up close

South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy coming to Singapore for Tsubaki’s 20th anniversary bash

Ever wondered how South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy keeps her long locks looking so silky and envy-inducing? You may finally get some answers soon.

The star will be in Singapore for the Tsubaki の Salon Pop-Up at Plaza Singapura on 17 July 2026. The event is part of the Japanese haircare brand’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Fans can head down to catch her special appearance. One lucky person will get an even closer moment with the star herself during an exclusive on-stage meet-and-greet.

A salon-inspired takeover of Plaza Singapura, plus a chance to meet Suzy

From 13 to 26 July, Tsubaki will transform Plaza Singapura’s Level 1 Main Atrium into an immersive salon-style experience, open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Visitors can look forward to interactive experience zones, personalised hair and scalp analysis, and exclusive gifts with purchase. There will also be a first look at the brand’s new Dandruff Care & Repair range.

Of course, the main highlight will be Suzy’s appearance on 17 July. She will take the stage for a special meet-and-greet session.

One lucky winner will get to turn their pop-up visit into a proper main-character moment with an exclusive on-stage meet-and-greet with Suzy herself.

To qualify, purchases made at Watsons Singapore, either in-store or online, from 12 June to 12 July 2026 are eligible, as long as the receipt includes any of the following:

Tsubaki Shampoo 450ml + Conditioner 450ml

Tsubaki Shampoo 450ml + Repair Hair Mask 180g

Tsubaki Dandruff Care & Repair Shampoo + Treatment 160g

Then, WhatsApp the following details to 8012 7628:

Full name

Last four digits of your NRIC/FIN

Photo of your receipt

The winner will be picked via random draw and announced on 13 July on the Tsubaki Singapore Instagram page.

More ways to join the celebration

Even if you’re not the lucky fan picked to meet Suzy, there will still be plenty to check out at the pop-up.

After the star’s stage appearance, fans can head to the Tsubaki x Suzy Photobooth Experience. This booth runs from 4pm to 9pm on 17 July.

To redeem a complimentary physical photo print-out, follow Tsubaki Singapore on Instagram, post an Instagram Story of the pop-up with the hashtags #TsubakiSG and #TsubakiSalon, and show it at the photobooth.

There will also be an Instagram photo and video contest running from 13 to 26 July. A total of 14 winners will receive a Tsubaki hamper worth S$203.50.

To enter, upload a photo or video taken at the pop-up and follow Tsubaki Singapore on Instagram. Include the hashtags #TsubakiSG and #TsubakiSalon.

Here are all the details you need to know about the pop-up at a glance:



Tsubaki の Salon Pop-Up

Address: Plaza Singapura Main Atrium, Level 1, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

Dates: 13 to 26 July 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Dhoby Ghaut

From girl group member to national sweetheart

Suzy first won hearts as the maknae of K-pop girl group Miss A, whose 2010 debut single ‘Bad Girl, Good Girl’ shot the quartet to instant stardom.

However, her transition into acting truly cemented her status as one of Korea’s most beloved stars.

She made her acting breakthrough in the 2011 hit drama ‘Dream High’. Suzy then headlined a string of well-loved projects. These include ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘Vagabond’, ‘Start-Up’, and ‘Genie, Make a Wish’.

Also read: K-pop group LNGSHOT performs at S’pore NBA event, shares why boss Jay Park feels like a ‘dad’ to them

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Featured image adapted from @tsubaki.kr on Instagram and @tsubaki_sg on Instagram.