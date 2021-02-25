Tanjong Katong Store Has Clearance Sale For Gadgets, Home Appliances & Toys

With Singapore being one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in, we all love good lobangs like generous warehouse sales.

Since last Friday (19 Feb), Tanjong Katong store Bee Bee Market Place at Kinex mall announced its moving out sale with jaw-dropping discounts.

Lasting till 8 Mar, the sale has a wide variety of electronic gadgets, video games, home appliances and toys up for grabs.

Up to 80% discount on practical gadgets

In its Facebook post, the store announced all items in-store will be on sale from as low as $1. Discounts also go up to as generous as 80%.

For example, electronic gadgets are heavily discounted with power banks going from $8, compared to the usual price of $19.90.

A even more attractive deal is this Retro-style bluetooth speaker. Originally valued at $29.90, it’s now going for 1/6 of the price at $5.

With just $8, you can get a portable blender with which you can have fresh juices on-the-go. For your reference, this is even cheaper than what you can find on Carousell.

Not forgetting this handheld thermometer, which everyone needs during the ongoing pandemic.

Wide selection of toys & children’s items

For parents in search of gifts for their little ones, Bee Bee Market Place has a multitude of toys you can pick from.

This toy set is going at only $7 which is more than 1/3 of the original price.

Practical yet aesthetically pleasing gifts like these cute schoolbags are priced at only $8.

Don’t miss the deals at this Tanjong Katong store

In case you are already planning to head down soon to cop all the deals, here are the deets on how to get there:



Bee Bee Market Place

Address: B1-05 Kinex Mall, 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437157

Opening Hours: 12pm – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

Since the store sells pretty much everything, chances are you’ll find something you need there. As the sale only lasts till 8 Mar, be sure to check them out by then!

