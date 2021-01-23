Redhill Warehouse Sale Has 2 For $150 Shoes Till 31 Jan

Regardless of how big the celebrations are, Chinese New Year (CNY) festivities aren’t complete without new outfits, which you can get a part of at an upcoming sale in Redhill.

With shoes from brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 80% off, the LINK outlet sale will let you cop only the freshest kicks.

Here’s what you can expect at the event which starts on 28 Jan.

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers at 2 for $150

Keeping up with the latest sneaker trends is an expensive hobby, as you often have to part with over $100 just for a pair of shoes.

But that same amount can get you 2 pairs at LINK’s Redhill sale which offers a wide range of popular designs.

Get your crush’s attention with a pair of Nike Air Force 1’s, in sleek white or pretty pink hues. At $80 a pair, you’d save at least $85 compared to the original price.

Ladies who already have a hype-bae may want to get a matching pair for their SO’s, to go along with their couple streetwear.

Purchasing 2 pairs will let you enjoy even more discounts, which is totally worth it when you’re both slaying your Instagram game together.

Adidas classics at up to 80% off

Those in the Adidas camp are also in for a treat, as popular designs like Stan Smith and the Continental80 are for sale at similar prices.

In line with the CNY mood, there are also various designs in rosy pink, including the zhng-ed up classic Sambarose.

These will definitely go well with your red outfits, and add extra huat to your OOTD.

Vibrant Puma kicks at $80 each

If you missed out on the Puma RS and RS-X hype train, you’ll be in luck as LINK has various models at $80 each, or $150 for 2 pairs.

The newer Future Rider series will be available too, should you decide to move on from past designs.

Sneakerheads who prefer other options can find brands like Everlast, New Balance, Vans and more, so you’ll have a wide array to choose from.

Prep your CNY outfit at Redhill warehouse sale

Of course, shoes won’t be the only things on offer at LINK’s sale, which also has bedsheets, pillows and towels at a steal.

At least there’ll be something for mum too, while the kids wander off to sneaker heaven.

Here’s what you need to know, to plan your visit in advance:

LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159636

Dates: 28 – 31 Jan 2021

Opening hours: 11am – 7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Their regular sales often draw large crowds very quickly, so we’d suggest heading there early so you can cop the products you’re eyeing.

In light of the pandemic, remember to keep a safe distance from others, wear a mask, and check in and out safely. If you’re unwell, stay home and get someone to go on your behalf.

Happy shopping and stay safe.

