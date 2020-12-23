Adidas Originals Flagship Store Opens In VivoCity On 18 Dec

Hypebeasts who live and breathe for the sneaker life, we have news for you.

World-famous sportswear company adidas just opened Southeast Asia’s largest flagship Originals store in VivoCity on 18 Dec.

Image courtesy of adidas

Known as the Home of the Originals (HOTO), this flagship store is also the first of its kind in Singapore. It even has a dedicated sneakers lounge with adidas Originals collections – including the rarest of sneakers – on display.

We’ll bring you in on the deets so you’ll know what to expect before you head down.

adidas Originals flagship store spans across 4 units

At a glance, shoppers passing by the adidas outlet in VivoCity may notice something slightly different about the storefront.

Image courtesy of adidas

Take a closer look, and you’ll spot blue boards and signages that beckon fans of the adidas Originals collection.

Image courtesy of adidas

The flagship store – which spans across 4 units – is a treasure trove of the adidas Originals products in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Image courtesy of adidas

Sneakers Collectors lounge features collections owned by fans

One thing that sets this flagship store apart from others is the dedicated ‘Sneakers Collectors lounge’.

Image courtesy of adidas

This is where adidas Originals fans in Singapore can showcase their extensive collection of sneakers, including rare, limited-edition ones.

Image courtesy of adidas

Looks like putting in the effort to collect adidas shoes is worth it, especially when you get to flaunt it for all to see and be the envy of others.

Image courtesy of adidas

Murals from 4 homegrown artists

Sneakerheads will also notice something vastly different about the flagship store — massive murals decking the walls of the place.

4 homegrown artists have been commissioned to craft an art installation each and showcase their creativity.

Image courtesy of adidas

Artists Clogtwo, Yang, SONG and Mightyellow share that they were inspired by the architecture, beauty, diversity, and evolution of Singapore.

Image courtesy of adidas

And you can see how they depict their appreciation towards our little red dot in their vibrant, unique art pieces inside the store.

adidas Originals specialises in casual sports apparel

In case you didn’t know it yet, adidas has a subsidiary that specialises in casual sports apparel, i.e. adidas Originals.

Even the logo for the collection is different.

Source

The range boasts a line of casual and sportswear such as shoes, T-shirts, jackets, and bags that are inspired by fashion from the 1940s to 1980s.

Image courtesy of adidas

Home of the Originals

Now that they have opened their flagship store in Singapore, we trust fans who love casual sports styles will feel right at home at the VivoCity outlet, aptly named Home of the Originals.

Here’s how to get there.

adidas Originals flagship store at VivoCity

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, Vivocity #B1-06/07 & 11, 098585

Opening hours: 11am-8pm

Website: Adidas

Know someone who loves adidas Originals? Share this article with them in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of adidas.