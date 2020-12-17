LINK Festive Sale At Redhill Has Nike, Herschel & More At Up To 80% Off

Online shopping is all the craze this year, with Work From Home (WFH) arrangements being widely implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But some items are better bought in person, so you get a better gauge of the how they look, feel, or fit — we’re talking about shoes, apparels, and even bags.

If you’ve been holding off your urge to splurge online due to these worries, LINK’s latest sale at their Redhill warehouse might just be the perfect occasion for you to ‘quench’ your thirst for shopping.

From now till next Monday (21 Dec), LINK outlet store is having a Festive Sale where items like Herschel Bags, Dr Martens Boots, and Nike Shoes are going for up to 80% off their original prices.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.

Nike shoes from $50 at Redhill warehouse sale

Most of our schedule for the festive period are already chock full of get-together meals with family and friends, so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise if we start 2021 off with an extra pound or 2 — we wish we were talking about GBP here.

To help us comfortably shed off the extra weight we’ve put on, LINK Festive Sale is offering a wide selection of Nike shoes for just $50.

Nike’s Air Zoom Pegasus 34 ‘Black, as its name suggest, comes with a waterproof upper so you won’t have to worry about cleaning up even after you’ve stepped on a puddle of mud — a rather common phenomenon now due to the wet weather.

Runners who prefer pastel colours can also opt for the Air Zoom Vomero 13 in this pink colourway.

Dr Martens boots from $59 for the fashionistas

As far as casual boots are concerned, no brand is as famous as Dr Martens, with their iconic pull tabs and rubber soles.

Not only do Dr Marten footwear help in the height department, they can also keep your feet dry with their waterproof material.

During the 4-day sale, Dr Marten footwear are going for as low as $59.

Herschel bags from $20 to carry your barang-barang

Now that you’re rushing here and there for meetings or catch-ups with friends, you’d need a bag that can carry all your essentials, which may include a laptop.

Bags from popular brand Herschel are available from just $20 at the sale, saving you some bucks and backaches in the morning.

LINK Festive Sale also features other products like New Balance Shoes, Puma golf apparels, and Funko POP! toys. Check them out on their Facebook page here.

LINK Festive Sale from 17-21 Dec

If you’re thinking of heading down, here are the deets:

LINK Festive Sale

Address: 7 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159636

Date: 17-21 Dec

Opening Hours: 11am-7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Head down ASAP to avoid disappointment

Great deals like these aren’t forever, so if you’re thinking of snagging an item or 2 from the catalogue, we advise heading down ASAP to avoid disappointment.

That said, do adhere to safe distancing measures while at the sale and do your part to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

