Telegram Down In Singapore On 7 Nov Morning
Telegram has fast become a popular alternative messaging platform to WhatsApp over the years.
With animated stickers and other handy functions like scheduled and disappearing messages, it’s easy to see its appeal.
However, on Saturday (7 Nov) morning, Telegram users in Singapore started experiencing issues with the messaging app.
Telegram users in Singapore started having problems since 11.30am
According to DownDetectorSG, Telegram users in Singapore started experiencing such issues from as early as 11.30am.
DownDetectorSG’s website shows that nearly 3,000 problems were encountered on the app at around 11.30am. However, the number appears to have since fallen.
But the problem isn’t just exclusive to Singapore. Other countries in the region appear to be affected too.
Some MS News readers reportedly experience delays when sending and receiving Telegram messages, as well as difficulties accessing past messages.
Temporarily switch back to WhatsApp
If you and your pals are Telegram users and are having difficulties with the messaging app, perhaps a temporarily switch back to WhatsApp or the classic SMS might be necessary.
Are you having any issues with Telegram yourself? Share your experiences in the comments below!
Featured image adapted from TechCrunch.