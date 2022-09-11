Delivery Order With Vulgar Message Leaves Staff ‘Shaking’, Thai Eatery Lodges Police Report

87 Just Thai Killiney Restaurant Makes Police Report After GrabFood Customer Leaves Rude Message

A Thai restaurant has lodged a police report after a GrabFood customer left a rude message in Thai.

According to a Facebook post by 87 Just Thai Killiney, the customer even allegedly threatened the staff.

A police report has been made. Here’s the lowdown on what happened.

Thai restaurant receives abusive message from GrabFood customer

On 9 Sep at 6.55pm, 87 Just Thai Killiney received a GrabFood order for phad thai. However, this was no ordinary order.

The order also came with a rude message in Thai (ควยพ่อมึงตาย), which translates to “d*ck, your dad is dead”.

According to the restaurant’s co-owner, the Thai staff’s hands were “shaking” as she tried to explain the message.

They also did not want to translate the message, the co-owner told MS News. He said this was because, in Thai culture, staff do not say rude words to their bosses, even if it’s merely to translate a message.

Eventually, the co-owner figured out that the message was an expletive and texted the customer on Grab, only to receive another rude response and a threat.

The customer, whose username was apparently “asshole”, allegedly said, “f*ck you” in Thai, followed by “1 star” and “you understand?” also in Thai.

The customer then repeated the same in English.

Police report lodged over incident

The co-owner then contacted Grab regarding the customer and eventually got them to cancel the order, as the restaurant could not do it on their end.

He then made a police report. Unfortunately, he does not know the customer’s identity as the order was cancelled, saying he’d leave it to Grab and the police to investigate.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant said,

No one should be subject to such abuse in the F&B or any other industry.

Refused to serve rude customer

The restaurant cancelled the order as they did not condone the message.

“We rather not serve such people. You never know what they will do when they receive the food, even with “special ingredients”,” they said on Facebook.

Here’s hoping the culprit will be caught and that they learn not to send abusive messages to anyone, especially F&B staff.

