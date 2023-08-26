S’pore Has Divided Views On LGBTQ, Shifting Social Norms Too Quickly May Cause Pushback: Tharman

Tharman Says Singapore Has No Common View On LGBTQ Issues

One of the President’s key roles is to serve as a unifying figure in Singapore. But given how diversified Singapore’s population is, it’s hard to get everyone to reach a consensus on some issues.

When it comes to LGBTQ issues, presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that Singaporeans remain divided on the controversial subject.

As such, he warned that shifting such social norms too quickly might lead to pushback and cause some people in society to feel provoked.

During an election meeting on Friday (25 Aug) evening, Mr Tharman was presented with questions related to LGBTQ issues. There were also questions on whether he thinks there will be changes to the current definition of marriage.

Responding to these questions, Mr Tharman noted that Singapore does not have a common view on such issues.

In fact, he pointed out that Singapore is a society that holds “divided views“ on LGBTQ issues, which includes the repeal of 377A.

He also said that there are no common views on some broader social norms as Singapore is home to citizens of different faiths and generations.

Mr Tharman additionally warned about the consequences of shifting social norms too quickly. In his view, this is too risky and might lead to pushback, people feeling provoked, and even dissension in society.

As such, he feels that shifts in social norms have to be gradual and at a pace decided by society itself. “We should not rush this”, said Mr Tharman.

He assured citizens that while Singapore takes such a cautious approach, society is not regressing in the way we treat each other.

Most sensible position to take so Singapore doesn’t get more divided

Mr Tharman also acknowledged that his position on the matter will not satisfy everyone.

Nonetheless, he said that it’s the most sensible position to take so Singapore doesn’t get more divided as a society.

