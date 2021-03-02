The Substation Will Close In Jul 2021 When NAC Reclaims Building For Renovation Works

Singaporeans who are fans of the arts would surely be familiar with the Substation, our nation’s first contemporary arts centre that’s located in our civic district.

Having housed countless exhibitions, gigs, and performances over the years, the arts centre will sadly be closing for good come July.

This came after the arts centre was required to vacate its current premises and could only return as one of several co-tenants 2 years later.

The Substation will lose identity if not allowed to fully occupy building

In a press release on its website, the Substation said that it will be closing in Jul 2021 when the National Arts Council (NAC) reclaims the space at 45 Armenian Street for renovation purposes.

Explaining the decision, the Substation shared that it will only be allowed to return as one of several co-tenants 2 years later when the works are done. They will not be able to occupy the entire building.

The Substation’s Board of Directors has identified 2 areas of concern in light of this development.

Firstly, the building on Armenian Street is reportedly key to the Substation’s identity, since the arts centre had occupied it since its opening in 1990.

Since it will not be given full occupancy of the building, the Board said that the Substation will be “losing (lose) a fundamental part of its identity and heritage”.

The board also shared that the Substation will be losing autonomy over the building’s facilities that are paramount to its mission of supporting the arts.

The ‘partial occupancy will also lead to “loss of income” from venue hiring.

Arts centre also heavily impacted by Covid-19 pandemic

There are, of course, other considerations taken into account before arriving at the decision to close.

For one, the arts centre has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to fundraising — which it relies heavily on.

Donors have also been “understandably cautious” when directing funds, which further exacerbates the Substation’s situation.

With the Substation’s imminent closure, Chairman Chew Kheng Chuan urges other art organisations in Singapore pick up the baton in giving up-and-coming artists a safe space to showcase their art.

They also hope NAC will offer opportunities to unproven yet passionate talents and continue to support other art incubator spaces in Singapore.

Sad to see The Substation go

Having showcased art displays and performances for the past 3 decades, it’s certainly sad to see the Substation riding into the sunset.

